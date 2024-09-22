2024 SMX Playoffs 250 finale results, points after LVMS: Pierce Brown wins, Haiden Deegan earns championship

Pierce Brown scored his first professional dirt bike overall win at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the season finale of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship while Haiden Deegan ended a near-perfect title hunt with his second league championship.

After charging from the back of the pack last week at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Pierce Brown knew he was capable of winning a 250 race if he could just get a good start. While he failed to earn the holeshot in either moto, (Deegan grabbed it in Moto 1 and Ty Masterpool in Moto 2), Brown was on their back wheel in the opening laps. He was unable to overtake Deegan in the first race, but made short work of the leader in the second event and scored the moto win.

With this win, he jumped from seventh in points to third and increased his points fund earnings by $132,000 but when asked about that in the post-race news conference, he said the win was much more important than the money.

Deegan desperately wanted to sweep the six motos that comprise the SuperMotocross World Championship and he came close. Adding his fifth straight win in Moto 1 after getting the holeshot, he was mired in the pack for Moto 2 and fell as far back as sixth at one point. Deegan did what Deegan does in that situation and set his sights on the riders in front of him. When he got to second, he pressed for a couple of laps and after a sketchy moment on a wall jump, decided he needed to dial back his effort slightly to concentrate on the championship title.

Deegan pocketed $500,000 from the prize fund for his second SuperMotocross Championship.

Jordon Smith ended the season on a high note by finishing fifth in Moto 1 and third in Moto 2 to take the final spot on the podium. Smith has been a model of consistency in the playoffs with sixth-place results in the first two rounds. His third-place finish Saturday night is a career best in the SMX Championship but he has never finished worse than sixth.

HLs: SMX World Championship Finals, Las Vegas Relive all of the action from the SMX World Championship Finals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Jo Shimoda continued to impress with his fourth-place overall result after finishing fourth in Moto 1 and fifth in Moto 2. He is still resuming strength after breaking his collarbone in a Pro Motocross race but has ridden through the pain.

At one point in Moto 2, it appeared Tom Vialle would have a shot at the championship. When Deegan was sixth and Vialle was second in the opening laps of the second race, the points differential was only four and with values tripled for this round he needed to pass the leader Brown or have Deegan fade by one position. Vialle crashed midway through Moto 2 instead and finished eighth, which combined with his third in Moto 1 gave him fifth overall.

Here are the 250 Motocross results and points standings after Round 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada:

Results

Click here for the official 250 results from Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Qualification Results

Moto 1

Moto 2

Combined

Last Chance Qualifier

Moto 1

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

Moto 2

Results

Fastest Sector Times

Individual Lap Times

SuperMotocross Rider Points

SuperMotocross Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

1. Pierce Brown, 2 - 1

2. Haiden Deegan, 1 - 2

3. Jordon Smith, 5 - 3

4. Jo Shimoda, 4 - 5

5. Tom Vialle, 3 - 8

6. Max Anstie, 10 - 4

7. Ty Masterpool, 9 - 6

8. Levi Kitchen, 6 - 10

9. Julien Beaumer, 11 - 9

10. Garrett Marchbanks, 8 - 12

11. Ryder DiFrancesco, 7 - 16

12. Cameron McAdoo, 13 - 11 *

13. Jett Reynolds, 12 - 14 *

14. Talon Hawkins, 15 - 13 *

15. Coty Schock, 22 - 7

16. Lux Turner, 14 - 15 *

17. Henry Miller, 17 - 17 *

18. Nicholas Romano, 16 - 19

19. Matti Jorgensen, 19 - 18 *

20. Robbie Wageman, 18 - 20 *

21. Ryder Floyd, 21 - 21 *

22. Max Sanford, 20 - 22 *

* Advanced from LCQ

