Cameron McAdoo renews SuperMotocross contract with Pro Circuit Kawasaki for 2025 and beyond

Cameron McAdoo has renewed his contract with Pro Circuit Kawasaki for 2025 and at least one season after, according to announcements made by the rider and the team.

“Pleased to announce that I will be continuing my partnership with [Pro Circuit Kawasaki] for the 2025 season and beyond,” McAdoo said in a social media post. “Since the day I walked into Mitch [Payton]’s office and he offered me a spot on this team it has felt like home. We have had each other’s back through the trying times as well as the great times.

“This team’s loyalty and support of my racing goals is something that is hard to find. It is every kids dream to be a part of this program and to think this will be my [sixth] season here is humbling. Looking forward to letting the good times roll for a couple more years!”

After making seven starts in the Monster Energy Supercross series this season, McAdoo scored one win and four second-place finishes before he broke his scapula in a crash in Nashville. He was unable to mount up for the Pro Motocross season. As a result of finishing outside the top 20 in combined SMX points, McAdoo has needed to qualify for the 250 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) features through the Last Chace Qualifiers. He finished eighth at both zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina and Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

McAdoo currently sits 10th in SMX championship points. He has finished in the top five in points twice in Supercross competition, in the West division in 2019 and 2021. If not for his injury in Nashville, he would probably have added a third such result this year, finishing five points behind Max Anstie in the East division.

