Chase Sexton sets the pace in Round 2 of the 2024 SuperMotocross playoffs, Pierce Brown fastest in 250s

CONCORD, North Carolina - After a pair of practice sessions for Round 2 of the SuperMotocross World Championship at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence, and Eli Tomac sat atop the leaderboard as they look to reprise their podium performances from last week at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina.

Sexton’s time of 1:14.223 came with one lap remaining in the second session of the afternoon. In fact, all three of the top riders set their fastest time in the final session. Practice truly makes perfect.

Sexton narrowly edged Lawrence by 0.148 seconds with Tomac about the same distance behind the championship leader (-0.172).

Justin Cooper was the fourth rider to set a time under 1:15, but fifth-place Malcolm Stewart was not far behind, setting this round up to be a tight contest on Saturday.

Jason Anderson landed sixth on the chart after missing zMax to injury.

Also returning from injury, Justin Barcia finished 22nd overall.

450 Practice 1: Seeded riders | Unseeded riders

450 Practice 2: Seeded riders | Unseeded riders

450 Combined

In the 250 division, Pierce Brown (1:14.660) is ready to introduce his name into the championship conversation. He finished a distant 11th last week at zMax Dragway, but now that the points are doubled he still has a chance to contend. Brown is 24 points behind points leader Haiden Deegan (1:15.526) who was fourth-fastest in the combined practice times.

On the heels of his first dirt bike podium, Julien Beaumer (1:15.028) was second on the chart -0.369 seconds behind.

Fresh off the announcement he will ride for Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 2025, Ty Masterpool (1:15.226) rounded out the top three this week as he looks to impress the hometown crowd. Masterpool lives about 30 minutes from Texas Moto Speedway.

Jo Shimoda rounded out the top five with a time of 1:15.575.

250 Practice 1: Seeded riders | Unseeded riders

250 Practice 2: Seeded riders | Unseeded riders

250 Combined

