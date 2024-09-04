 Skip navigation
Nate Thrasher will race in 250 SuperMotocross playoff races

  Dan Beaver,
  Dan Beaver
  
Published September 4, 2024 05:00 AM

Nate Thrasher will join the 250 class this weekend for the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) kickoff on September 7, 2024, at zMax Dragway.

“We’ve been putting in the work since surgery on and off the bike,” Thrasher said. “I’m excited to go racing this weekend in Charlotte and kick off the SMX playoffs on a high note. Let’s go have some fun.

“See y’all there.”

MX 2024 Rd 05 Southwick Justin Barcia in shade.JPG
Justin Barcia returns for SuperMotocross playoffs with three races to show what he has
Justin Barcia: “I’m looking at, alright, three more races. I can go out in these three races and show what I got.”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Thrasher suffered a collarbone injury and bent plate in a practice crash before Round 2 of the Pro Motocross season but rode through the pain in the two motos. Finishing 10th in Moto 1 and 14th in Moto 2, he left the weekend 10th in the combined Monster Energy Supercross and Pro Motocross standings.

Thrasher narrowly held onto his guaranteed seeding, finishing 20th with an 18-point margin over Dylan Schwartz.

This will be Thrasher’s first appearance in the SMX Playoffs. He was injured in a crash in Round # of 2023 Supercross and missed the remainder of that season.

