 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chris Martin
Red Sox place Chris Martin on the 15-day injury list because of anxiety
Aaron Ekblad Sam Reinhart Leon Draisaitl
Ekblad, Reinhart, Draisaitl and Bennett were drafted together. They’ll now play for the Cup together
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff reaches the French Open semifinals in doubles in addition to singles

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240605.jpg
Lunch Money: Skenes, Alvarez lead MLB best bets
nbc_golf_gcpod_june6th_240605.jpg
Reevaluating the ‘clumsy’ PGA Tour-PIF talks
nbc_golf_kaymerusopen2014_240605.jpg
Relive Kaymer’s victory at the 2014 U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chris Martin
Red Sox place Chris Martin on the 15-day injury list because of anxiety
Aaron Ekblad Sam Reinhart Leon Draisaitl
Ekblad, Reinhart, Draisaitl and Bennett were drafted together. They’ll now play for the Cup together
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff reaches the French Open semifinals in doubles in addition to singles

Top Clips

nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240605.jpg
Lunch Money: Skenes, Alvarez lead MLB best bets
nbc_golf_gcpod_june6th_240605.jpg
Reevaluating the ‘clumsy’ PGA Tour-PIF talks
nbc_golf_kaymerusopen2014_240605.jpg
Relive Kaymer’s victory at the 2014 U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Motocross: Nate Thrasher out with collarbone injury

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 5, 2024 12:08 PM

Nate Thrasher will miss an unspecified number of Pro Motocross races after undergoing surgery to repair a broken collarbone and bent corrective plate. Thrasher suffered the injury in a practice crash before Round 2 in Rancho Cordova, California, last week and nevertheless finished 11th overall with results of 10th in Moto 1 and 14th in Moto 2.

“Not the post I wanted to make,” Thrasher posted on Instagram. “Last week I had a bad crash at the farm and did everything I could to go racing at Hangtown. It definitely was not easy but I did my best to get through it. Yesterday I got a x-ray and found out I broke my collarbone & bent the plate on it as well.

“I’ll be getting it fixed tomorrow and starting what should be a quick recovery! Extremely bummed but should be back at the races soon! Thank you to everyone who supports me.”

Thrasher also broke his collarbone in April 2023 when he crashed in a Monster Energy Supercross in Atlanta race while running fourth.

SX 2024 Rd 06 Glendale Nate Thrasher on Medical Cart.JPG
Nate Thrasher, Ryder DiFrancesco injury updates
Both Nate Thrasher and Ryder DiFrancesco expect to be back in action is six weeks at Seattle when 250 East returns.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Thrasher also crashed this spring in Supercross Round 6 at Glendale in a heat race. Thrasher was not able to compete in the Main that week but did not miss any additional races.

The Yamaha rider currently sits 10th in the combined SuperMotocross World Championship standings, 81 points ahead of 21st. He has one win this season when he survived the muddy conditions in San Diego in Round 3 of Supercross. That victory means he will automatically be seeded in at least the Last Chance Qualification races in the three-round playoffs that end the season should he fall out of the top 30.

More SuperMotocross News

Thunder Valley by the numbers
450 results from Hangtown | 250 results
Chase Sexton sweeps Hangtown, snaps Lawrence streak
AMA explains Deegan, Vialle discrepancy
Dave Prater wants to keep SMX riders guessing
Haiden Deegan waits four hours for Fox victory
Jett Lawrence remains perfect at Pala and in MX
Cameron McAdoo suffers setback, Ty Masterpool steps in
Garrett Marchbanks, RJ Hampshire crash in Pala
Jeremy Martin not ready to return to MX