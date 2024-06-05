Motocross: Nate Thrasher out with collarbone injury

Nate Thrasher will miss an unspecified number of Pro Motocross races after undergoing surgery to repair a broken collarbone and bent corrective plate. Thrasher suffered the injury in a practice crash before Round 2 in Rancho Cordova, California, last week and nevertheless finished 11th overall with results of 10th in Moto 1 and 14th in Moto 2.

“Not the post I wanted to make,” Thrasher posted on Instagram. “Last week I had a bad crash at the farm and did everything I could to go racing at Hangtown. It definitely was not easy but I did my best to get through it. Yesterday I got a x-ray and found out I broke my collarbone & bent the plate on it as well.

“I’ll be getting it fixed tomorrow and starting what should be a quick recovery! Extremely bummed but should be back at the races soon! Thank you to everyone who supports me.”

Thrasher also broke his collarbone in April 2023 when he crashed in a Monster Energy Supercross in Atlanta race while running fourth.

Nate Thrasher, Ryder DiFrancesco injury updates Both Nate Thrasher and Ryder DiFrancesco expect to be back in action is six weeks at Seattle when 250 East returns.

Thrasher also crashed this spring in Supercross Round 6 at Glendale in a heat race. Thrasher was not able to compete in the Main that week but did not miss any additional races.

The Yamaha rider currently sits 10th in the combined SuperMotocross World Championship standings, 81 points ahead of 21st. He has one win this season when he survived the muddy conditions in San Diego in Round 3 of Supercross. That victory means he will automatically be seeded in at least the Last Chance Qualification races in the three-round playoffs that end the season should he fall out of the top 30.

