Star Racing updates Michael Mosiman condition, not expected to return for Pro Motocross

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing updated Michael Mosiman’s condition, stating his recovery from a neck injury while practicing for the Pro Motocross season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, will keep him sidelined for 12 weeks. That timeline means Mosiman will not be ready to start riding again until the week following the Motocross finale in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

“It’s super disappointing to get injured so close to the start of the outdoor season, especially feeling as good as I was,” Mosiman said in the release. “The team had put in so many hard hours to give me the best bike possible, and I hadn’t felt that comfortable and confident in a long time. It’s heart-wrenching for us both to have put in so much work and not be able to show what I can do at the races.

“That being said, God has never wasted any of my injuries in the past, and I’m confident he won’t let this setback go to waste. In times like these, it always makes me think about how crazy the story is going to be and how much sweeter it will make the victories ahead.”

Mosiman was a late addition to Star Racing. In March 2024, it was announced Mosiman would join the team in a multi-year deal. He debuted on the bike in Round 11 in Seattle, the sixth round for the 250 West division. Mosiman finished sixth in that race. A crash in his next attempt in St. Louis resulted in an 18th-place finish.

Mosiman could not return to the Supercross series and accumulated only 20 points in his two starts, which currently places him 49th in the standings and well outside of the position needed to qualify for the SuperMotocross World Championship in September.

Nate Thrasher out of Pro Motocross with collarbone injury Nate Thrasher suffered the injury in practice before Hangtown but still finished 11th overall in the 250 division.

Star Racing also announced Nate Thrasher is facing a recovery time of eight to 10 weeks.

“We’re bummed to see both Michael and Nate sitting out of outdoors, especially with all the hard work they put in, but that’s racing,” said Jensen Hendler, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager. “Hopefully, Nate can come back at the end of the season, but our main concern is having them both back healthy.”

