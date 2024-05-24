Garrett Marchbanks (450s), RJ Hampshire (250s) crash on Press Day at Fox Raceway, will miss Motocross opener

Garrett Marchbanks in the 450 division and RJ Hampshire in 250s crashed on Press Day ahead of the 2024 Pro Motocross season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, and will miss Saturday’s race.

Marchbanks was involved in a three-bike crash in practice that collected Shane McElrath and Christian Craig.

“Garrett Marchbanks will be out for the foreseeable future after suffering a crash in practice on Thursday,” ClubMX team manager Mike Bonacci announced in a release. “He will not require any surgery which should allow him to return to the bike sooner than later. We will keep you updated on his return as more information becomes available.”

McElrath was immediately declared okay to race on Saturday.

Christian’s wife Paige Craig, posted on Instagram on Friday she was “so happy Christian Craig will be back behind the gate tomorrow. This elbow crap has been a long freaking road to put it ever so lightly and politely.”

Craig will return to the track for the first time since Round 6 of the Supercross season in Glendale, Arizona. He is 23rd in the championship standings, 23 points outside 20th. The top 20 in combined Supercross and Motocross points get an automatic invitation to the three-round SuperMotocross World Championship.

Hampshire’s crash came in the 250 riding session.

“Not the post I want to make,” he said on Instagram. “Riding press yesterday I hit a rock in a high speed section that was about the size of a basketball. It happened so fast and I hit the ground immediately. I did some damage to my wrist that will put me out for a bit.”

In that same post, Hampshire revealed he has already undergone surgery and is on the road to recovery.

Hampshire won the 250 West championship only two weeks ago and was looking to sweep the titles in 2024.

