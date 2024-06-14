Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 4 in High Point: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
The red plate has changed hands three times in three rounds between Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and Hunter Lawrence and the points are tight enough that those three riders could make it happen again in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania at High Point Raceway.
Last week, Justin Cooper added his name to the list of riders who need to be watched closely after leading the most laps in both motos. With a little more stamina at the end of races, he’s going to get a victory before the end of the season.
Haiden Deegan extended his lead by 10 points last week in Thunder Valley and currently has nearly one full moto’s advantage over Tom Vialle and Chance Hymas. They need to answer quickly before he pulls away further.
Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 4 of the 2024 Motocross season in Mount Morris:
(All times are ET)
BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Motocross Round 4 at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, will begin live Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App. The program will re-air on USA Network at 3 p.m. Sunday and 2 A.M. Monday on CNBC.
All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.
ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division
EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):
Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:
Qualification
8:00 a.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
8:20 a.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
8:50 a.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
9:10 a.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
9:40 a.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
9:45 a.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:05 a.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
10:10 a.m.: 250 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:30 a.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
10:35 a.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:55 a.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
11:00 a.m.: 450 Class Qualification Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
Race program
11:45 a.m.: 250 Consolation Race
12:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race
1:15 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1
2:15 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1
2:50 p.m.: Halftime
3:45 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2
4:45 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2
