Carson Mumford joins Firepower Honda in multi-year SuperMotocross deal
Carson Mumford will join Firepower Honda in a multi-year deal to race in SuperMotocross. Mumford’s first race with the team has yet to be announced.
“Very excited to announce I’ll be joining the [Firepower Honda] team,” Mumford posted on his Instagram page. “Honored to work with such a hard working group of people and [stooked] to stay on a Honda! Not sure when my first race will be with the team but for now just grinding with the crew down at [the Millsaps Training Facility].”
Mumford has raced in the 250 division since 2019, with a best points standing of 11th in the 2024 Supercross West division racing with the Smartop MotoConcepts Honda team.
"[Firepower Honda, Honda Racing US, Firepower Parts, and Fly Racing USA] are excited to welcome [Carson Mumford] to the team,” Firepower Honda posted. “The three time Loretta’s winner is looking forward to his future with the team that has achieved terrific success in [AMA Supercross].”
Max Anstie carried the banner for Firepower in the 2023 Supercross and finished fifth in the Eastern division.
Mumford raced in the Pro Motocross Series last year with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki and finished 16th in the standings.
🚨CONTRACT UPDATE🚨— SuperMotocross (@supermotocross) June 12, 2024
Carson Mumford has signed a multi-year deal with Firepower Honda ✍️
“The Firepower Honda team has signed Carson Mumford to a multi-year deal, providing the three-time Loretta Lynn’s winner an opportunity to build on his achievements.” pic.twitter.com/wYUUDdHnMU
More SuperMotocross News
High Point betting odds: Lawrence, Deegan favored
5 Things to Watch for in High Point
450 Results from Thunder Valley | 250 Results
Jett Lawrence responds with Thunder Valley win
Michael Mosiman out for remainder of MX
Nate Thrasher out with collarbone injury
Thunder Valley by the numbers
Chase Sexton sweeps Hangtown, snaps Lawrence’s streak
AMA explains Deegan, Vialle discrepancy
Dave Prater wants to keep SMX riders guessing