Carson Mumford joins Firepower Honda in multi-year SuperMotocross deal

Carson Mumford will join Firepower Honda in a multi-year deal to race in SuperMotocross. Mumford’s first race with the team has yet to be announced.

“Very excited to announce I’ll be joining the [Firepower Honda] team,” Mumford posted on his Instagram page. “Honored to work with such a hard working group of people and [stooked] to stay on a Honda! Not sure when my first race will be with the team but for now just grinding with the crew down at [the Millsaps Training Facility].”

Motocross: High Point Betting Odds Jett Lawrence in the 450 class and Haiden Deegan in 250s are this week’s favorites for the overall victory and to earn the holeshot.

Mumford has raced in the 250 division since 2019, with a best points standing of 11th in the 2024 Supercross West division racing with the Smartop MotoConcepts Honda team.

"[Firepower Honda, Honda Racing US, Firepower Parts, and Fly Racing USA] are excited to welcome [Carson Mumford] to the team,” Firepower Honda posted. “The three time Loretta’s winner is looking forward to his future with the team that has achieved terrific success in [AMA Supercross].”

Max Anstie carried the banner for Firepower in the 2023 Supercross and finished fifth in the Eastern division.

Mumford raced in the Pro Motocross Series last year with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki and finished 16th in the standings.

🚨CONTRACT UPDATE🚨



Carson Mumford has signed a multi-year deal with Firepower Honda ✍️



“The Firepower Honda team has signed Carson Mumford to a multi-year deal, providing the three-time Loretta Lynn’s winner an opportunity to build on his achievements.” pic.twitter.com/wYUUDdHnMU — SuperMotocross (@supermotocross) June 12, 2024

More SuperMotocross News

High Point betting odds: Lawrence, Deegan favored

5 Things to Watch for in High Point

450 Results from Thunder Valley | 250 Results

Jett Lawrence responds with Thunder Valley win

Michael Mosiman out for remainder of MX

Nate Thrasher out with collarbone injury

Thunder Valley by the numbers

Chase Sexton sweeps Hangtown, snaps Lawrence’s streak

AMA explains Deegan, Vialle discrepancy

Dave Prater wants to keep SMX riders guessing

