Motocross 2024 Thunder Valley 450 points, results: Hunter Lawrence becomes third red plate holder

Battered and sore, Jett Lawrence rebounded to finish second in Moto 2, win Moto 1, and claim his 13th Pro Motocross overall victory in 14 attempts. After last week’s hard crash in the Hangtown Motocross Classic, it didn’t take long for him to reestablish dominance.

Equally important, Lawrence surged to third in the championship standings and reclaimed eight of the 24 points he was trailing after failing to earn any in Moto 1 last week.

Tiebreakers can be heartbreaking in professional dirt bike racing, and it denied Hunter Lawrence his first Motocross overall victory after he finished second in Moto 2. Hunter will take consolation in the fact that he won his first career moto in his fifth start at the conclusion of Moto 1. Better still, he assumed the red plate for the first time on a 450.

Accustomed to shorter motos in the 250 division, Justin Cooper faded and finished third in both races and was third overall. He earned the holeshot in those races and led the most laps before getting passed by the Lawrence brothers.

In Moto 1, Justin Barcia earned his first top-five of the season when he crossed under the checkers fourth in line. He was sixth in the second race, which gives him a perfect top-10 streak in the first six motos this year.

Chase Sexton had speed but made too many mistakes in Thunder Valley. He crashed in Moto 1 and could not quite recover to finish in the top five. His sixth-place result in that race was less frustrating than his Moto 2 experience when he crashed again while attempting to pass Cooper for the lead. His fifth-place finish in the second race placed him fifth on the chart.

It took two weeks for Christian Craig to score his first Motocross top-10 of the season as he continues to rebuild stamina after suffering an injury in Supercross. He liked finishing ninth in Moto 1 so much that he scored another top-10 in Moto 2 and was 10th overall with a 9-10.

Lorenzo Locurcio won the Last Chance Qualifier and made the most of his appearance in the Features. He earned points in both motos and finished 16th overall with a 17-17.

Here are the 450 Motocross results and points standings after Round 3 in Lakewood, Colorado:

Results

Click here for the official 450 results from Hangtown.

Moto 1

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Moto 2

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Pro Motocross Rider Points

SuperMotocross Rider Points

Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 3 in Thunder Valley (points earners):

1. Jett Lawrence, 2 - 1 (47 points)

2. Hunter Lawrence, 1 - 2 (47)

3. Justin Cooper, 3 - 3 (40)

4. Justin Barcia, 4 - 6 (34)

5. Chase Sexton, 6 - 5 (33)

6. Aaron Plessinger, 5 - 8 (31)

7. Jason Anderson, 10 - 4 (30)

8. Malcolm Stewart, 7 - 7 (30)

9. Dylan Ferrandis, 8 - 9 (27)

10. Christian Craig, 9 - 10 (25)

11. Freddie Noren, 11 - 11 (22)

12. Justin Hill, 14 - 12 (18)

13. Marshal Weltin, 13 - 13 (18)

14. Grant Harlan, 12 - 14 (18)

15. Romain Pape, 16 - 15 (13)

16. Lorenzo Locurcio, 17 - 17 (10)

17. Jerry Robin, 15 - 40 (7)

18. Shane McElrath, 22 - 16 (6)

19. Cullin Park, 20 - 19 (5)

20. Kyle Chisholm, 23 - 18 (4)

21. Bryce Shelly, 18 - 27 (4)

22. Max Miller, 19 - 22 (3)

23. Anthony Rodriguez, 30 - 20 (2)

24. Henry Miller, 21 - 21 (2)

