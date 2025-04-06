 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
William Byron, Ryan Blaney left to think what might have been at Darlington
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
What drivers said after Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup win at Darlington Raceway
Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club
Scottie Scheffler practice with mom as bad weather lurks Monday at the Masters

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250406.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington
nbc_golf_valerofinalrd_250406.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Final Round
nbc_golf_harmanstory_250406.jpg
With a heavy heart, Harman wins Valero Texas Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Women's HBCU All-Star Game

April 6, 2025 06:15 PM
Watch highlights from the first ever Women's HBCU All-Star Game, where some of the top players in the country competed to a thrilling finish at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio.

nbc_cbb_uscwatkinscomp_250404.jpg
03:16
Watkins’ stellar 2024-25 season highlights at USC
nbc_roto_uclauconn_250403.jpg
01:28
Why UCLA is a good bet to cover vs. UConn
nbc_roto_scvtex_250403.jpg
01:17
Focus on the under in South Carolina vs. Texas
nbc_roto_ncaawomenschamp_250401.jpg
01:25
UCLA a good value bet to win national championship
nbc_bte_uconnusc_250331.jpg
01:35
Expect UConn to cover vs. USC in Elite Eight
van_lith.jpg
01:44
Concerns with TCU in Elite Eight matchup vs Texas
nbc_oht_jujuinjury_250327.jpg
10:06
JuJu’s ACL injury not result of a ‘dirty play’
nbc_oht_sweet16breakdown_250327.jpg
23:51
Iriafen must step up for USC vs. K-State
nbc_dps_sankey_250327.jpg
14:43
Sankey: SEC a ‘shining example of decision-making’
nbc_roto_dukeunc_250326.jpg
01:17
Is North Carolina being overlooked against Duke?
nbc_roto_ncstatelsu_250326.jpg
01:19
Eye over in LSU vs. NC State Sweet 16 matchup
nbc_bte_womensfinalfourbets_250325.jpg
01:31
LSU, UConn lead best bets to make Final Four
nbc_oht_cinderellastoriesv2_250320.jpg
14:16
Picking women’s tourney storylines, Cinderellas
nbc_oht_finalfourprv_250320.jpg
11:12
SC looking to get ‘their lick back’ against UConn
nbc_cbb_uclapauley_250319.jpg
01:39
How UCLA teams feed off Pauley Pavilion’s energy
nbc_cbb_womensgamev2_250318.jpg
01:15
Elite depth a good sign for women’s college hoops
nbc_cbb_top4womensplayersv2_250318.jpg
01:49
Watkins, Bueckers are players to watch in tourney
nbc_bte_wbbfinalfourpicks_250318.jpg
02:01
Who are the Final Four picks in women’s bracket?
nbc_roto_womensnatchamp_250318.jpg
01:47
USC, Watkins worth betting to win national title
nbc_oht_jujuintv_250313.jpg
10:10
Watkins looks ahead to NCAA Tournament
nbc_wcbb_daytondavidson_250307.jpg
04:29
Highlights: Davidson dominates Dayton
nbc_wcbb_davidson_morganfulksintv_250307.jpg
01:32
Davidson’s ‘toughness’ fueled victory over Dayton
nbc_wcbb_gmason_lewisharrisintv_250307.jpg
01:31
George Mason able to control game vs. Saint Louis
nbc_wcbb_stlouisgeorgemason_250307.jpg
05:23
Highlights: George Mason blows out Saint Louis

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250406.jpg
19:53
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington
nbc_golf_valerofinalrd_250406.jpg
14:52
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Final Round
nbc_golf_harmanstory_250406.jpg
03:24
With a heavy heart, Harman wins Valero Texas Open
syd_mpx.jpg
04:21
McLaughlin-Levrone cruises to Grand Slam sweep
oly_atw200_race2_250406.jpg
03:17
Jefferson-Wooden sweeps after gusty finish to 200m
oly_atm3000_race2_240506.jpg
05:23
Fisher nets Grand Slam title; Gebrhiwet wins 3000m
oly_atm800_race2_250406.jpg
04:38
Arop runs away in 800m; Wanyonyi wins overall
oly_atm100_race2_250406.jpg
03:13
Zhoya wins 100m to secure Short Hurdles slam title
nbc_cbb_hbcuallstarsmenv2_250406.jpg
05:13
Highlights: Men’s HBCU All-Star Game
oly_atw5k_race2_250406.jpg
07:48
Taye wins 5000m, completes Grand Slam sweep
oly_atm400h_race2_250406.jpg
04:08
Dos Santos comes from behind for 400m sweep in JAM
track.jpg
03:28
Williams edges Nugent for 100m victory in Kingston
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_250406.jpg
03:07
Johnson can be ‘really important’ for Spurs
nbc_pl_2robearle_250406.jpg
02:14
Muniz is a ‘sneaky good striker’ for Fulham
nbc_pl_lowedown_250406.jpg
05:50
Lowe Down: Is Postecoglou done at Spurs?
nbc_pl_update_250406.jpg
08:39
PL Update: Fulham stun Liverpool; Saints relegated
nbc_pl_brunointv_250406.jpg
03:14
Man United lacked ‘killer instinct’ v. Man City
nbc_golf_drivechipputt_250406.jpg
14:06
Highlights: Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
nbc_pl_mumc_250406.jpg
07:34
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 31
GettyImages-2208847753_copy.jpg
02:36
Man United need ‘an overhaul’ of their squad
nbc_golf_playoffreax_250406.jpg
01:32
Kim embraced by peers after emotional win
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_250406.jpg
01:42
Scheffler discusses Masters dinner menu choices
nbc_pl_breche_250406.jpg
09:46
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Chelsea Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_soutot_250406.jpg
10:22
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Southampton Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_ramsdaleintv_250604.jpg
02:13
Ramsdale: It’s a ‘sad day’ for Southampton
nbc_pl_totsoupostgame_250406.jpg
01:31
Earle: Southampton ‘gone down with a whimper’
nbc_pl_fulliv_250406.jpg
13:15
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Liverpool Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_totgoal3_250406.jpg
02:08
Tel’s penalty gives Spurs 3-1 lead over Saints
nbc_pl_sougoal1_250406.jpg
58
Fernandes pulls one back for Southampton v. Spurs
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250406.jpg
51
Diaz gives Liverpool hope against Fulham