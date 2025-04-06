What drivers said after Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup win at Darlington Raceway

Denny Hamlin — winner: “There’s two people I really love right now: My pit crew and Kyle Larson. So had a little assist there so thank you. The pit crew just did an amazing job. They were on it last week. They were on it this week. It’s all about them.”

William Byron — second: ""Just really proud of my team,” Byron told FS1’s Jamie Little. “To bring that level of effort and preparation and have a car like that and for us to execute like that, it was looking like it was going to be a perfect race. We were going to lead every lap. So was really proud of that. Those guys could just be aggressive on the other side of the green-flag cycle, and we lost control there. And once we lost control, it was too late in the going to get back up there. It sucks. I’m sure it’ll sting a lot tonight. There’s still a lot of positives. It stings in the moment for sure.”

Ryan Blaney — fifth: “I thought we had the race won, so I don’t really know. I’ll have to watch that replay of how that yellow came out and watch it back. We did a good job. Great strategy call of kind of running long and giving us time to run down (Reddick) and a lot of those guys that short-pitted. So it was a great call and great car. Just really fast and never really got to control the race. Nothing really went our way. Pit road, we have to work on a little bit, and the caution coming out during the cycle set us way back. So I felt like we just kept making up spots. I’m really proud of the 12 folks for giving me a fast car, it just wasn’t meant to be. I really would have liked to to have won here, that would been really neat.”

Chris Buescher — sixth: “We had a really fast Ford Mustang. I’m really proud of everybody. We made some really good adjustments after practice and got it decent for qualifying and really good in the race. That untimely caution just got us and put us behind for the majority of it, so we clawed our way out of it with some good pit calls. The pit crew did a really nice job today and we got back in the hunt there by the end. We just needed a couple more laps and we probably would have been a little better than some of the cars, but it’s hard to say. We just got a tough break with that one caution.”

Austin Cindric — 11th: “Obviously, stage points at the beginning with a great starting spot. We had a good start, but unfortunately, the caution came out and trapped us a lap down on the pit cycle, and we spent the whole race trying to recover from that. But we were really good on short runs. We fell off pretty hard on long runs, but Brian and the guys never gave up on adjustments, and I felt like we got the car a lot better balanced by the end of the race, and we were fighting our way through making spots. We made a few more on that last restart, so it was a good way to end a day that was gonna be dominated by something out of our control.”

Josh Berry — 36th: “It always gets tight off of (Turn 2) here at Darlington, and it looked like just me and (Tyler Reddick) got together. It’s hard to say one way or the other if he came up a little bit or I was a little too low. Obviously, you’re trying to keep it out of the fence and clear that bump and everything, so I don’t know. It’s a racing deal, I guess. It seemed fine. We had a good car. I feel like we steadily worked our way forward throughout the whole race and caught a break on that green flag sequence to get up front, but I thought our car held on well and I think we had a shot at a really solid finish.”

