NASCAR settles federal antitrust case filed by 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports

  
Published December 11, 2025 10:52 AM
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR has reached a settlement of the bruising antitrust lawsuit filed against it by two of its race teams, including one co-owned by NBA great Michael Jordan.

The Thursday settlement was announced following a lengthy delay on the ninth day of the trial in federal court. Details were not immediately released.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell opened the day preparing the hear motions but called an hour-long sidebar. Jeffrey Kessler, attorney for 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, emerged from a conference room at the end of the hour to inform a court clerk “we’re ready.” Kessler then led Jordan and 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin, as well as Front Row owner Bob Jenkins, out of the courtroom to another room for more talks.

23XI and Front Row filed suit last year after refusing to sign agreements on the new charter offers NASCAR presented to teams in September 2024. Teams had until end of day to sign the 112-page document and 13 of 15 organizations reluctantly agreed. Jordan and Jenkins sued instead and raced the bulk of 2025 uncharted.