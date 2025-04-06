Cup results, points after Darlington Raceway as Denny Hamlin wins in overtime

Denny Hamlin took advantage of a late caution to seize the lead on a pit stop and win at Darlington Raceway, his second consecutive victory in the Cup Series.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who won last week at Martinsville Speedway, led only twice for 10 laps (including the final six) for his fifth victory at Darlington in 26 starts. It’s the third time he’s won back to back in NASCAR’s premier series and his first since 2012. It’s the 14th Cup season with multiple victories for Hamlin, who has been racing full time in Cup since 2006.

William Byron finished second, followed by Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney.

Byron maintained his lead in the regular-season championships standings by 49 points over Hamlin, who gained four spots with the win. Bell is in third place, 52 points behind.

Finishing order at Darlington Raceway:

1. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

2. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

3. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

4. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

5. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

6. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

7. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

8. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

9. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

10. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

11. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

12. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

13. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

14. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

15. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

16. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

17. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

18. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

19. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

20. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

21. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

22. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

23. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

24. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

26. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

27. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

28. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

29. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

30. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

31. Austin Hill, No. 33 Chevrolet

32. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

33. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

34. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota

35. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

36. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

37. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

38. JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet

