Cup results, points after Darlington Raceway as Denny Hamlin wins in overtime
Denny Hamlin took advantage of a late caution to seize the lead on a pit stop and win at Darlington Raceway, his second consecutive victory in the Cup Series.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who won last week at Martinsville Speedway, led only twice for 10 laps (including the final six) for his fifth victory at Darlington in 26 starts. It’s the third time he’s won back to back in NASCAR’s premier series and his first since 2012. It’s the 14th Cup season with multiple victories for Hamlin, who has been racing full time in Cup since 2006.
William Byron finished second, followed by Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney.
MORE: Click here for Darlington results l Click here for the cumulative report l Click here for the penalty report l Click here for race notes
MORE: Click here for Darlington driver points l Click here for owner points
Byron maintained his lead in the regular-season championships standings by 49 points over Hamlin, who gained four spots with the win. Bell is in third place, 52 points behind.
Finishing order at Darlington Raceway:
1. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
2. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
3. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
4. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
5. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
6. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
7. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
8. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
9. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
10. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
11. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
12. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
13. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
14. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
15. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
16. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
17. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
18. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
19. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
20. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet
21. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
22. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford
23. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
24. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
26. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
27. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford
28. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota
29. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
30. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
31. Austin Hill, No. 33 Chevrolet
32. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
33. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
34. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota
35. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
36. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
37. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
38. JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet