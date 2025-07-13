Ty Dillon continues In-Season Challenge run, advances to semifinal round

Ty Dillon bumped Alex Bowman out of the way on the final corner of the final lap Sunday at Sonoma Raceway to continue his run in the In-Season Challenge and advance to the final four.

Dillon, the last seed in the 32-driver field, is now two races away from winning $1 million.

The other three drivers left in the In-Season Challenge are John Hunter Nemechek, Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs.

Dillon finished 17th to beat Bowman, who was 19th, to advance. Dillon has eliminated No. 1 seed Denny Hamlin, No. 17 seed Brad Keselowski and Bowman, the No. 8 seed.

Dillon will be paired against Nemechek next week at Dover Motor Speedway. Nemechek finished 28th to eliminate Legacy Motor Club teammate Erik Jones, who finished 29th.

Nemechek, the No. 12 seed, has eliminated Josh Berry (No. 21 seed), Chase Elliott (No. 5 seed) and Jones (No. 20 seed).

History repeats: Shane van Gisbergen wins 3rd NASCAR Cup road course race in a row Shane van Gisbergen ties mark set by Jeff Gordon for consecutive road course wins from the pole with Sonoma victory.

Reddick finished sixth Sunday at Sonoma to eliminate Ryan Preece, who placed 12th.

Reddick, the No. 23 seed, has eliminated Kyle Larson (No. 10 seed), Carson Hocevar (No. 26 seed) and Preece (No. 15 seed).

Reddick will be matched against Ty Gibbs next week at Dover.

Gibbs, the No. 6 seed, advanced by finishing seventh to Zane Smith’s 27th-place result.

Gibbs has eliminated Justin Haley (No. 27 seed), AJ Allmendinger (No. 22 seed) and Smith (No. 14 seed).