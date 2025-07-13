 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 13 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
What drivers said after Sonoma NASCAR Cup race won by Shane van Gisbergen
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350
Sonoma NASCAR Cup results
nbc_golf_pavelskiintv_250713.jpg
Former hockey star Joe Pavelski beats Stephen Curry and Co. to win American Century Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_intvstheopen_250713.jpg
Royal Portrush a ‘challenging but fair’ test
nbc_golf_gotterupintv_250713.jpg
Gotterup: Win a ‘notch in the belt’ for confidence
nbc_nas_cupsonoma_250713.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 13 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
What drivers said after Sonoma NASCAR Cup race won by Shane van Gisbergen
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350
Sonoma NASCAR Cup results
nbc_golf_pavelskiintv_250713.jpg
Former hockey star Joe Pavelski beats Stephen Curry and Co. to win American Century Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_intvstheopen_250713.jpg
Royal Portrush a ‘challenging but fair’ test
nbc_golf_gotterupintv_250713.jpg
Gotterup: Win a ‘notch in the belt’ for confidence
nbc_nas_cupsonoma_250713.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Sonoma

History repeats: Shane van Gisbergen wins 3rd NASCAR Cup road course race in a row

  
Published July 13, 2025 06:50 PM

Shane van Gisbergen tied Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon’s mark of three consecutive road course victories from the pole with Sunday’s dominating victory at Sonoma Raceway.

Gordon accomplished his feat in the 1998-99 seasons.

Van Gisbergen’s road course victories have come at Mexico, Chicago and now Sonoma in the last five races. His three wins this year ties Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell for most this season.

“Unreal guys, thank you,” van Gisbergen radioed his team after taking the checkered flag.

Said crew chief Stephen Doran on van Gisbergen: “He’s something NASCAR has never seen on road courses.”

Van Gisbergen collected six playoff points with the victory and a stage win Sunday. His 17 playoff points rank third in the series at this point, trailing only Larson (23 playoff points) and Hamlin (19).

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165
Ty Dillon continues In-Season Challenge run, advances to semifinal round
Ty Dillon, John Hunter Nemechek, Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs remain in race for $1 million.

Van Gisbergen’s win also gives Trackhouse Racing four victories in the last eight races, which includes Ross Chastain’s Coca-Cola 600 win on Memorial Day weekend.

Chase Briscoe finished second for his best road course result. Chase Elliott rallied to third after a late pit stop to earn his fifth consecutive top 10 at Sonoma. Michael McDowell placed fourth for his fourth top 10 in a row at Sonoma. Bell completed the top five, earning his best result at the Northern California track.

Van Gisbergen led 97 of 110 laps. The race was slowed by six cautions for 17 laps.

AUTO: JUL 13 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
What drivers said after Sonoma NASCAR Cup race won by Shane van Gisbergen
Here is what drivers said after Sunday’s Cup race in Northern California.

Stage 1 winner: Ross Chastain

Stage 2 winner: Shane van Gisbergen

Next: The series races at 2 p.m. ET Sunday, July 20 at Dover Motor Speedway.