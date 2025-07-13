History repeats: Shane van Gisbergen wins 3rd NASCAR Cup road course race in a row

Shane van Gisbergen tied Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon’s mark of three consecutive road course victories from the pole with Sunday’s dominating victory at Sonoma Raceway.

Gordon accomplished his feat in the 1998-99 seasons.

Van Gisbergen’s road course victories have come at Mexico, Chicago and now Sonoma in the last five races. His three wins this year ties Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell for most this season.

“Unreal guys, thank you,” van Gisbergen radioed his team after taking the checkered flag.

Said crew chief Stephen Doran on van Gisbergen: “He’s something NASCAR has never seen on road courses.”

Van Gisbergen collected six playoff points with the victory and a stage win Sunday. His 17 playoff points rank third in the series at this point, trailing only Larson (23 playoff points) and Hamlin (19).

Van Gisbergen’s win also gives Trackhouse Racing four victories in the last eight races, which includes Ross Chastain’s Coca-Cola 600 win on Memorial Day weekend.

Chase Briscoe finished second for his best road course result. Chase Elliott rallied to third after a late pit stop to earn his fifth consecutive top 10 at Sonoma. Michael McDowell placed fourth for his fourth top 10 in a row at Sonoma. Bell completed the top five, earning his best result at the Northern California track.

Van Gisbergen led 97 of 110 laps. The race was slowed by six cautions for 17 laps.

Stage 1 winner: Ross Chastain

Stage 2 winner: Shane van Gisbergen

Next: The series races at 2 p.m. ET Sunday, July 20 at Dover Motor Speedway.