2026 Daytona 500 results, points as Tyler Reddick puts Michael Jordan in victory lane
Tyler Reddick became the 44th driver to win the Daytona 500, leading only the final lap to win The Great American Race for 23XI Racing and co-owner Michael Jordan.
Reddick, 30, ended a 38-race winless drought with his ninth career victory in his 219th Cup Series start (his previous victory was at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 27, 2024.
All of Reddick’s Cup wins have come at different tracks. He joins Kyle Busch, Jeff Gordon and Bill Elliott as the fourth driver in the modern era to earn his first nine victories at nine different tracks.
It’s the fourth time a Daytona 500 winner led only the final lap. Reddick, who rebounded from a Lap 5 crash. also led the only lap in winning at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
It’s the 10th career victory for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Jordan (who won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls) and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, who earned his first victory in the season opener as a team owner. Toyota earned its fourth Daytona 500 victory.
The rest of the top five was Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski.
The race featured a Daytona 500-record 25 leaders who combined for 65 lead changes, the second most in history behind 74 in 2011.
Here are the results of the Daytona 500
1. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
3. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
4. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
5. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
6. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
7. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
8. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota
9. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
10. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
11. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
12. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
13. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
14. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
15. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
16. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
17. Cody Ware, No. 51 Chevrolet
18. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
19. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
20. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
21. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
22. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
23. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
24. Cole Custer, No. 41 Chevrolet
25. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
26. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
27. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
28. Corey Heim, No. 67 Toyota
29. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota
30. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 97 Chevrolet
31. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
32. Casey Mears, No. 66 Ford
33. Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Chevrolet
34. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
35. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
36. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota
37. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
38. Justin Allgaier, No. 40 Chevrolet
39. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
40. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
41. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Chevrolet