2026 Daytona 500 results, points as Tyler Reddick puts Michael Jordan in victory lane

Tyler Reddick became the 44th driver to win the Daytona 500, leading only the final lap to win The Great American Race for 23XI Racing and co-owner Michael Jordan.

Reddick, 30, ended a 38-race winless drought with his ninth career victory in his 219th Cup Series start (his previous victory was at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 27, 2024.

All of Reddick’s Cup wins have come at different tracks. He joins Kyle Busch, Jeff Gordon and Bill Elliott as the fourth driver in the modern era to earn his first nine victories at nine different tracks.

It’s the fourth time a Daytona 500 winner led only the final lap. Reddick, who rebounded from a Lap 5 crash. also led the only lap in winning at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

It’s the 10th career victory for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by Jordan (who won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls) and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, who earned his first victory in the season opener as a team owner. Toyota earned its fourth Daytona 500 victory.

The rest of the top five was Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Joey Logano, Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski.

The race featured a Daytona 500-record 25 leaders who combined for 65 lead changes, the second most in history behind 74 in 2011.

1. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

3. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

4. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

5. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

6. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

7. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

8. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota

9. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

10. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

11. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

12. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

13. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

14. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

15. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

16. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

17. Cody Ware, No. 51 Chevrolet

18. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

19. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

20. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

21. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

22. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

23. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

24. Cole Custer, No. 41 Chevrolet

25. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

26. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

27. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

28. Corey Heim, No. 67 Toyota

29. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota

30. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 97 Chevrolet

31. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

32. Casey Mears, No. 66 Ford

33. Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Chevrolet

34. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

35. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

36. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

37. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

38. Justin Allgaier, No. 40 Chevrolet

39. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

40. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

41. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Chevrolet

