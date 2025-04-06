Denny Hamlin wins in overtime at Darlington Raceway for second consecutive Cup victory

Denny Hamlin snatched the lead in a final pit stop under yellow and won at Darlington Raceway in overtime for his second consecutive Cup victory.

William Byron, who dominated the race, finished second, followed by Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick and Blaney, who was leading with three laps remaining in the scheduled distance when the final caution flew for a spin by Kyle Larson.

After emerging from the pits with the lead ahead of Reddick and Byron, Hamlin easily led the final two-lap shootout. He won by 0.597 seconds in his No. 11 Toyota.

After winning last week at Martinsville Speedway to end a 31-race winless drought, Hamlin earned his 56th career victory to break a tie with Rusty Wallace for 11th on the all-time win list in NASCAR’s premier series.

“There’s two people I really love right now,” Hamlin, who led only twice for 10 laps, told FS1’s Regan Smith. “My pit crew and Kyle Larson. So had a little assist there so thank you. The pit crew just did an amazing job. They were on it last week. They were on it this week. It’s all about them.”

Blaney fell from first to fourth on the last pit stop. He had chased down Reddick to take the lead in his No. 12 Ford on Lap 290. Blaney was just a few miles from his first win of the season when the caution flew for Larson, who appeared to be bumped by Bubba Wallace, Reddick’s teammate, when Larson slowed as Reddick brushed the wall ahead.

“Oh no,” Blaney said with a laugh when asked by FS1’s Jamie Little about the last stop. “I thought we had the race won, so I don’t really know. I’ll have to watch that replay of how that yellow came out and watch it back. We did a good job. Great strategy call of kind of running long and giving us time to run down (Reddick) and a lot of those guys that short-pitted. So it was a great call and great car.

“Just really fast and never really got to control the race. Nothing really went our way. Pit road, we have to work on a little bit, and the caution coming out during the cycle set us way back. So I felt like we just kept making up spots. I’m really proud of the 12 folks for giving me a fast car, it just wasn’t meant to be. I really would have liked to to have won here, that would been really neat.”

Reddick pitted on Lap 240 of 297 and took the lead eight laps later in his No. 45 Toyota.

Byron led the first 243 laps on the 1.366-mile oval before his strategy went awry on the final pit stop for his No. 24 Chevrolet.

Byron pitted on Lap 244 of 293, two laps behind Bell and four laps behind Reddick. After blending onto the track behind Reddick and Bell, Byron fell several seconds off the lead in third place.

“Just really proud of my team,” Byron told FS1’s Jamie Little. “To bring that level of effort and preparation and have a car like that and for us to execute like that, it was looking like it was going to be a perfect race. We were going to lead every lap. So was really proud of that. Those guys could just be aggressive on the other side of the green-flag cycle, and we lost control there. And once we lost control, it was too late in the going to get back up there.

“It sucks. I’m sure it’ll sting a lot tonight. There’s still a lot of positives. It stings in the moment for sure.”

Byron swept both stages by leading the first 185 laps. He became only the second driver since the advent of stage racing in 2017 to lead every lap of the first two stages.

Byron also became the first driver to win a stage at Darlington while leading wire to wire.

Stage 1 winner: Byron

Stage 2 winner: Byron

Next: Sunday, April 13, 3 p.m. ET at Bristol Motor Speedway on FS1