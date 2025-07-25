 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky
Seattle Storm ride 56-point second half to dominate Chicago Sky, 95-57
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Kelsey Mitchell scores 21 points and Fever beat Aces 80-70 without Caitlin Clark
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Arkansas at Kansas
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has 2 stents inserted to treat blocked arteries

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250724.jpg
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1_250724.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Seattle Storm at Chicago Sky
Seattle Storm ride 56-point second half to dominate Chicago Sky, 95-57
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Kelsey Mitchell scores 21 points and Fever beat Aces 80-70 without Caitlin Clark
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Arkansas at Kansas
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self has 2 stents inserted to treat blocked arteries

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250724.jpg
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1_250724.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
nbc_roto_oregonfuturesv2_250724.jpg
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Sparks beat Sun 101-86 for 4th straight victory

  
Published July 25, 2025 12:16 AM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Kelsey Plum had 30 points and six assists, Dearica Hamby added 20 points and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Connecticut Sun 101-86 on Thursday night.

Los Angeles (10-14) has won four in a row, beginning with a 92-88 victory over the Sun at home July 13 that snapped a 13-game losing streak against Connecticut.

The Sparks set a season high for points and have scored 90 points or more in four consecutive games, tying the franchise record set in 2013.

Azurá Stevens had 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Sparks. Julie Allemand scored 12 points.

Stevens hit a 3-pointer a little more than a minute into the second half that gave the Sparks the lead for good and ignited a 17-5 run that made it 64-54 with 4:45 left in the third quarter.

Connecticut’s Bria Hartley, who was called for a technical foul midway through the first quarter, was ejected after she picked up her second about three minutes into the third quarter. Hartley finished with 16 points in 18 minutes.

Tina Charles led Connecticut (3-20) with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 17 points. The Sun have lost four in a row and 14 of 15.