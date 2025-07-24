 Skip navigation
Indianapolis Brickyard 400 weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity

  
Published July 24, 2025 06:00 AM

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval will welcome NASCAR back for the second consecutive year.

After a three-season run on the track’s road course, Kyle Larson won in the return of the Brickyard 400 to the 2.5-mile oval last year. Riley Herbst, who has moved into the Cup Series this year, won the Xfinity race at Indy in 2024.

The Brickyard 400 will mark the final race of the In Season Challenge. With a $1 million awarded to the highest-finishing team, 32nd-seeded Ty Dillon will face sixth-seeded Ty Gibbs.

Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Indianapolis weekend
Chase Briscoe has finished second in each of the past two races this season.

Indianapolis weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, July 25

Garage open

  • 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 12:05 - 12:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 1:05 - 1:55 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV)

Saturday, July 26

Garage open

  • 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1 - 1:55 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 2:35 - 3:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (100 laps, 250 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; CW, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, July 27

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2 p.m. — Cup race (160 laps, 400 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 50, Stage 2 at Lap 100; TNT, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms with possible gusty winds and small hail. High of 91 degrees with winds from the west to southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain is 40% in the afternoon.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a stray afternoon thunderstorm or shower possible. High of 92 degrees and winds from the south to southwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 90 degrees with a 22% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 89 degrees and winds from the west to southwest at 5 to 10 mph and a 30% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 87 degrees with an 24% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.