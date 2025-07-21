Bubba Wallace holds final playoff spot with 5 races left in NASCAR Cup regular season

Bubba Wallace continues to hold the final playoff spot, but he saw his advantage expand after Sunday’s race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Wallace finished seventh at Dover and holds a 16-point lead on Ryan Preece for the final playoff spot. Wallace entered Dover just three points ahead of Preece, who finished 19th Sunday.

Twelve drivers have won this year to claim playoff spots. Four spots remain available via points with five races left in the regular season.

Those four drivers in a position position without a win are Tyler Reddick (156 points above the cutline), Alex Bowman (+63), Chris Buescher (+44) and Wallace (+16).

Those below the cutline are Preece (-16), Kyle Busch (-39), Ty Gibbs (-52), Michael McDowell (-77) and AJ Allmendinger (-80). No other drivers are within 80 points of the cutline.

Here is a look at the playoff standings heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (drivers in yellow have won this season):