MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SmackDown
John Cena’s legendary WWE career, by the numbers
NCAA Football: SEC Championship-Georgia vs Alabama
No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 8 Oklahoma CFP prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Colorado Avalanche
Claude Lemieux sees Stanley Cup potential in Avalanche, much like his title team in 1995-96

Top Clips

oly_as_vonnslclookback_finalv2.jpg
Inside story of Vonn’s Olympic debut in Salt Lake
nbc_cfb_osusayincomp_251212.jpg
Highlights from Sayin’s dominant debut season
nbc_roto_jacobs_251212.jpg
Expect Jacobs to have ‘reliable’ outing vs. DEN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule for the start of bowl season.

  
Published December 12, 2025 03:11 PM

With the regular season behind us, there’s only one month left before we enter the long college football-less offseason. Fortunately, the season is going out strong with near-constant bowl games for the next few weeks. Almost every day, we get to enjoy some postseason football, all leading up to the National Championship on Monday, Jan 19.

What college football bowl games are on today?

Bowl season officially starts Saturday with the Cricket Celebration Bowl at 12p ET, where the South Carolina State Bulldogs will play the Prairie View A&M Panthers. Both teams are on big winning streaks, with South Carolina State winning their last seven and Prairie View A&M taking their last four. You can watch this matchup on ABC.

The bowl games continue with the Bucked Up LA Bowl at 8p ET, featuring the Boise State Broncos vs. the Washington Huskies. Boise State has won nine games this season, including their last three, and will look to make it an even 10 against an 8–4 Washington squad. This matchup will also air on ABC

What college football bowl games are happening this week?

The first week of bowl season features six games between today and Thursday, plus two more bowl games before the College Football Playoffs kick off on Friday. Check out the full bowl season schedule here, and see what games are happening in the coming week below.

Saturday, Dec 13

Cricket Celebration Bowl
South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M
12p ET: ABC

Bucked Up LA Bowl
Boise State vs. Washington
8p ET: ABC

Tuesday, Dec 16

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
Troy vs. Jacksonville State
9p ET: ESPN

Wednesday, Dec 17

StaffDNA Cure Bowl
Old Dominion vs. South Florida
5p ET: ESPN

68 Ventures Bowl
Louisiana vs. Delaware
5p ET: ESPN

Thursday Dec 18

Xbox Bowl
Missouri State vs. Arkansas State
9p ET: ESPN2

When are the College Football Playoffs?

The first round of the College Football Playoffs takes place on Friday, Dec 19 and Saturday, Dec 20. The winners from those four games will go on to the quarterfinals set for Dec 31 and Jan 1. The semifinals are set for Jan 8 and 9 before the National Championship on Jan 19.