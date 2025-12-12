What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule for the start of bowl season.
With the regular season behind us, there’s only one month left before we enter the long college football-less offseason. Fortunately, the season is going out strong with near-constant bowl games for the next few weeks. Almost every day, we get to enjoy some postseason football, all leading up to the National Championship on Monday, Jan 19.
What college football bowl games are on today?
Bowl season officially starts Saturday with the Cricket Celebration Bowl at 12p ET, where the South Carolina State Bulldogs will play the Prairie View A&M Panthers. Both teams are on big winning streaks, with South Carolina State winning their last seven and Prairie View A&M taking their last four. You can watch this matchup on ABC.
The bowl games continue with the Bucked Up LA Bowl at 8p ET, featuring the Boise State Broncos vs. the Washington Huskies. Boise State has won nine games this season, including their last three, and will look to make it an even 10 against an 8–4 Washington squad. This matchup will also air on ABC
What college football bowl games are happening this week?
The first week of bowl season features six games between today and Thursday, plus two more bowl games before the College Football Playoffs kick off on Friday. Check out the full bowl season schedule here, and see what games are happening in the coming week below.
Saturday, Dec 13
Cricket Celebration Bowl
South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M
12p ET: ABC
Bucked Up LA Bowl
Boise State vs. Washington
8p ET: ABC
Tuesday, Dec 16
IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
Troy vs. Jacksonville State
9p ET: ESPN
Wednesday, Dec 17
StaffDNA Cure Bowl
Old Dominion vs. South Florida
5p ET: ESPN
68 Ventures Bowl
Louisiana vs. Delaware
5p ET: ESPN
Thursday Dec 18
Xbox Bowl
Missouri State vs. Arkansas State
9p ET: ESPN2
When are the College Football Playoffs?
The first round of the College Football Playoffs takes place on Friday, Dec 19 and Saturday, Dec 20. The winners from those four games will go on to the quarterfinals set for Dec 31 and Jan 1. The semifinals are set for Jan 8 and 9 before the National Championship on Jan 19.