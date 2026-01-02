Skip navigation
Morgan's last-second 3-pointer lifts No. 11 Kentucky over No. 5 LSU 80-78 as Kiffin looks on
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Howell's 22 points, 16 rebounds powers Washington to upset win over No. 6 Michigan
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Wright scores 24, Stuelke adds 21 and 10 rebounds to help No. 14 Iowa women beat No. 20 Nebraska
Highlights: Maxey stuffs stat sheet in 76ers' win
Reacting to Chelsea parting ways with Maresca
2 Robbies' midseason underappreciated team
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Morgan’s last-second 3-pointer lifts No. 11 Kentucky over No. 5 LSU 80-78 as Kiffin looks on
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Howell’s 22 points, 16 rebounds powers Washington to upset win over No. 6 Michigan
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Wright scores 24, Stuelke adds 21 and 10 rebounds to help No. 14 Iowa women beat No. 20 Nebraska
Highlights: Maxey stuffs stat sheet in 76ers’ win
Reacting to Chelsea parting ways with Maresca
2 Robbies’ midseason underappreciated team
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
TUNE IN:
Don't miss a moment of today's NBA action! Click here for full schedule and scores
HLs: Powell's 34 power Heat to win over Pistons
January 1, 2026 09:43 PM
Norman Powell fell just short of his season highs by scoring 34 points and sinkings seven 3-pointers en route to a Miami Heat win over the Pistons in Detroit.
01:58
Highlights: Maxey stuffs stat sheet in 76ers’ win
01:48
Highlights: Banchero sinks Pacers in final seconds
01:55
HLs: Champagnie sets franchise record against NYK
01:56
HLs: Mitchell dominates with 34 in win over Suns
01:48
HLs: Johnson leads ATL to snap seven-game skid
04:58
Best NBA bets for New Year’s Eve slate
09:55
Reactions to first round of NBA All-Star voting
09:48
NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Young, Davis and Monk
01:31
Celtics’ White shines with seven blocks vs. Jazz
01:35
George continues ‘incredible season’ vs. Celtics
01:35
Hawks’ Porzingis expected to return vs. MIN
09:45
Andresen shares NBA New Year’s resolutions
01:44
SGA favorite to win NBA MVP with Jokic out
02:06
Miller: Cunningham ‘on the cusp’ of superstardom
01:59
Highlights: Pistons pull away to defeat Lakers
01:07
Cunningham: ‘Bench changed the game for us’ vs LAL
01:58
HLs: Edgecombe lights up fourth, hits OT dagger
01:14
Sixers-Grizzlies a game of ‘high level’ offense
01:59
HLs: 76ers defeat Grizzlies in wild OT thriller
01:00
Edgecombe unpacks 76ers’ OT win vs. Grizzlies
02:34
Is Morant settling into flow of Grizzlies offense?
02:57
Dunks of the week: LeBron, Flagg hammer it home
05:14
What Jokic’s knee injury means for Nuggets
09:57
Jokic to miss at least four weeks with knee injury
05:07
Do New Year’s resolutions actually work?
09:52
Best NBA moments of 2025: Playoffs, lottery, youth
09:56
Garland ‘starting to find his groove’ this season
04:46
Will Robinson ‘get right’ against Lakers?
09:02
Are Hawks looking to move on from Young?
01:36
What Giddey, White injuries mean for fantasy
01:57
Reacting to Chelsea parting ways with Maresca
04:31
2 Robbies’ midseason underappreciated team
09:44
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Spurs Matchweek 19
05:48
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea better off without Maresca?
10:18
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 19
09:36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Man City Matchweek 19
08:57
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Leeds Matchweek 19
09:53
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Fulham MWK 19
01:17
Cairney blasts Fulham level at 1-1 with Palace
01:08
Mateta heads Crystal Palace in front of Fulham
03:12
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence
06:03
Highlights: UConn puts a pounding on Xavier
04:49
Hurley identifies how UConn can elevate in 2026
03:37
Geno knows UConn ‘can get a lot better’
03:16
Close impressed with Betts’ building poise
02:36
‘Confusion is reigning supreme’ with CBB rules
05:06
Dungy: ‘Makes sense’ for Chargers to sit Herbert
12:46
Reviewing the NFC Playoff Picture ahead of Week 18
02:44
49ers Shanahan making a case for coach of the year
05:13
How should Ravens, Steelers approach Week 18 game?
03:25
Maye leads MVP odds after Stafford’s MNF loss
02:23
Highlights: Betts, UCLA pulverize Penn State
11:38
Can Nabers be counted on coming off knee injury?
04:47
Will NCAA regulate pro players coming back to CBB?
04:48
Hampton was ‘exactly what we thought he would be’
01:24
LAC’s Herbert, IND’s Rivers will sit out Week 18
04:12
Berry: Wait to draft your QB in fantasy next year
01:19
49ers’ Kittle ‘has a chance’ to play vs. Seahawks
01:59
Bet on Nix, Broncos to fall short of Super Bowl
01:20
Stafford will play in Week 18 vs. Cardinals
