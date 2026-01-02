 Skip navigation
Top News

Wright scores 24, Stuelke adds 21 and 10 rebounds to help No. 14 Iowa women beat No. 20 Nebraska

Published January 1, 2026 11:10 PM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Chit-Chat Wright scored 24 points, Hannah Stuelke made 7 of 11 from the field and finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Iowa beat 20th-ranked Nebraska 80-61 on Thursday.

Wight made 11 of 12 from the free-throw line and Stuelke hit 7 of 7. Ava Heiden scored 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting for Iowa (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten) and Taylor Stremlow added eight points, eight assists and three steals.

Nebraska (12-2, 1-2) has lost back-to-back games after the second-best start to a season in program history. The Cornhuskers opened the season with 14 consecutive wins before a 74-66 loss Monday to No. 24 USC last time out. Nebraska opened the 2009-10 season with 30 consecutive wins.

Emily Fisher converted a three-point play that made it 70-all with 5:44 left in the game but Iowa scored the next 10 points to spark a 14-1 run over the next five minutes. The Cornhuskers missed four consecutive field-goal attempts and committed turnovers in the spurt.

Iowa made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line — 6 of 6 by Wright — in the final five-plus minutes.

Britt Prince led Nebraska with 27 points and Jessica Petrie added 17. Eliza Maupin had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The game featured 10 ties and seven lead changes.

Up next

Nebraska: Hosts Purdue on Sunday.

Iowa: Visits Northwestern on Monday.