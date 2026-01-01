Jalyn Brown scores 20 for No. 24 Michigan State women in 80-60 win over Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Jalyn Brown scored a season-high 20 points in her first career start and Grace VanSlooten recorded her third double-double for No. 24 Michigan State in an 80-60 win over Indiana on Thursday.

The Spartans (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) pulled away in the second half, including an 11-1 run late in the fourth quarter that lasted over five minutes. Brown scored 18 of her points in the first half, and Rashanda Jones scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half, six in the run.

VanSlooten had 18 points and 14 boards. Kennedy Blair added 13 points.

Michigan State shot 53% (29 of 55) from the field and 88% (14 of 16) from the free throw line. The Spartans have now won five games in a row.

Indiana (11-4, 0-3) was led by Shay Ciezki, who scored 18 points. Lenee Beaumont added 14 and Nevaeh Caffey with 10.

Up next

Michigan State: Hosts Illinois on Sunday.

Indiana: Travels to play Maryland on Sunday.