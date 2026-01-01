Louis Rees-Zammit signs long-term extension with Bristol Bears

BRISTOL, England (AP) — Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit signed a long-term contract extension with Bristol Bears on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Rees-Zammit joined Bristol for the 2025-26 season after spending 18 months trying to earn an NFL roster spot — first with the Kansas City Chiefs and then the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rees-Zammit has scored six tries in eight appearances for the English Premiership club since his return to rugby union and in October was recalled to the Welsh national team.

“The environment here allows me to express myself and play the game the way I love, and that brings out the best in me,” Rees-Zammit said in Bristol’s announcement.

The club didn’t specify the number of years on the contract.

Rees-Zammit had left English rugby club Gloucester in early 2024 to join the NFL’s international player pathway program. He spent five months working as a running back with Kansas City before switching to receiver with the Jaguars, but he never made an active roster.