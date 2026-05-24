Bordeaux rout Leinster in Champions Cup final and seal a French treble of European titles

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Bordeaux Bègles blew away Leinster 41-19 in the Champions Cup final and completed a French hat trick of the season’s major men’s European titles on Saturday.

France beat Ireland to the Six Nations crown in March, Montpellier dominated Ulster 59-26 in the second-tier Challenge Cup final on Friday, and Bordeaux underlined French rule of Europe by winning back-to-back Champions Cups in brilliant style.

“The players understand what they are good at. When you do it once, it becomes easier,” Bordeaux assistant coach Noel McNamara told the BBC.

“We spoke about (Masters golf champion) Rory McIlroy in the lead-up to the quarterfinal against Toulouse. Good players win one green jacket, great players win two. We have fantastic players. They made the decision that one Champions Cup is not enough.”

The final in San Mamés Stadium was as good as over at halftime when Bordeaux led 35-7.

Bordeaux responded to an early try by Leinster wing Tommy O’Brien — picked ahead of fellow Ireland international James Lowe — by scoring five converted tries in 28 minutes.

Captain and scrumhalf Maxime Lucu sniped over for their first try and two were finished impressively by wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey; his ninth and 10th tries of the campaign earned him the player of the tournament. He was also player of the Six Nations.

But the coup de grace was delivered right on halftime when Yoram Moefana intercepted Harry Byrne and scored at the other end.

“You have to credit Bordeaux. Some of their attack in that first half was incredibly hard to deal with,” Leinster captain Caelan Doris told broadcaster Premier Sports.

Lucu expertly organized Bordeaux, nailed all seven of his goalkicks, including a penalty from his own half, and was named the player of the final despite a yellow card for pulling Joe McCarthy’s hair.

McCarthy made a diving touch down moments later but it was the only points allowed by Bordeaux while its captain was in the sin-bin.

French clubs have won the last six European Cups while Leinster has lost five finals since its fourth and last title in 2018.