Edwards leads way with 25 as No. 3 South Carolina wins 24th straight game over Alabama 83-57

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Michigan St. at Southern California
Jalyn Brown scores 20 for No. 24 Michigan State women in 80-60 win over Indiana
Bristol Bears v Newcastle Red Bulls - Gallagher PREM
Louis Rees-Zammit signs long-term extension with Bristol Bears
NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Oregon at Texas Tech
Defense carries the day for Oregon, as Ducks move into CFP semifinals by topping Texas Tech 23-0

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bre_tot_260101.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Spurs Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_lowedown_260101.jpg
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea better off without Maresca?
nbc_pl_sunmancity_260101.jpg
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Man City Matchweek 19

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Michigan St. at Southern California
Jalyn Brown scores 20 for No. 24 Michigan State women in 80-60 win over Indiana
Bristol Bears v Newcastle Red Bulls - Gallagher PREM
Louis Rees-Zammit signs long-term extension with Bristol Bears
NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Oregon at Texas Tech
Defense carries the day for Oregon, as Ducks move into CFP semifinals by topping Texas Tech 23-0

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bre_tot_260101.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Spurs Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_lowedown_260101.jpg
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea better off without Maresca?
nbc_pl_sunmancity_260101.jpg
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Man City Matchweek 19

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Edwards leads way with 25 as No. 3 South Carolina wins 24th straight game over Alabama 83-57

  
Published January 1, 2026 06:21 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 25 points and No. 3 South Carolina won its 24th straight game over previously undefeated Alabama 83-57 on Thursday to start Southeastern Conference play.

Raven Johnson added 17 points for the Gamecocks (14-1, 1-0 SEC), who played without injured Ta’Niya LSatson, who is second on the team with a 16.9-point average.

South Carolina built a double-digit lead late in the first half and, after the Crimson Tide (14-1, 0-1) cut it to 40-34 at halftime, used a 23-10 run in the third quarter to take control for good.

It was another outing in which the Gamecocks were less than full strength. Latson sprained her left ankle in Sunday’s win over Providence and did not play. The absence did not seem to affect South Carolina much, as it took a 40-26 lead with 2:18 to go before halftime.

But the Crimson Tide scored the final eight points off 3-pointers by Timmons and Collins to trim the deficit to seven points.

Collins led Alabama with 17 points.

South Carolina has been hit with several injuries and a suspension in November for Maddie McDaniel that have tested its depth. Freshman Agot Makeer, who missed five games while in the concussion protocol, got her first college start in place of Latson.

There may be some relief on the way; Alicia Tournebize signed with South Carolina last month and is eligible to play this semester. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said the 6-foot-7 Tournebize is still completing her visa and enrollment process but could be available for Sunday’s game at Florida.

Up next

Alabama opens its home SEC season against Arkansas on Sunday.

South Carolina heads to Florida on Sunday.