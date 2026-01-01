Edwards leads way with 25 as No. 3 South Carolina wins 24th straight game over Alabama 83-57

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 25 points and No. 3 South Carolina won its 24th straight game over previously undefeated Alabama 83-57 on Thursday to start Southeastern Conference play.

Raven Johnson added 17 points for the Gamecocks (14-1, 1-0 SEC), who played without injured Ta’Niya LSatson, who is second on the team with a 16.9-point average.

South Carolina built a double-digit lead late in the first half and, after the Crimson Tide (14-1, 0-1) cut it to 40-34 at halftime, used a 23-10 run in the third quarter to take control for good.

It was another outing in which the Gamecocks were less than full strength. Latson sprained her left ankle in Sunday’s win over Providence and did not play. The absence did not seem to affect South Carolina much, as it took a 40-26 lead with 2:18 to go before halftime.

But the Crimson Tide scored the final eight points off 3-pointers by Timmons and Collins to trim the deficit to seven points.

Collins led Alabama with 17 points.

South Carolina has been hit with several injuries and a suspension in November for Maddie McDaniel that have tested its depth. Freshman Agot Makeer, who missed five games while in the concussion protocol, got her first college start in place of Latson.

There may be some relief on the way; Alicia Tournebize signed with South Carolina last month and is eligible to play this semester. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said the 6-foot-7 Tournebize is still completing her visa and enrollment process but could be available for Sunday’s game at Florida.

Up next

Alabama opens its home SEC season against Arkansas on Sunday.

South Carolina heads to Florida on Sunday.