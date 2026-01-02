 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Top-seeded Indiana routs Alabama 38-3 for its first Rose Bowl victory, roaring into CFP semifinals
NCAA Womens Basketball: North Carolina Central at South Carolina
Edwards leads way with 25 as No. 3 South Carolina wins 24th straight game over Alabama 83-57
NCAA Womens Basketball: Michigan St. at Southern California
Jalyn Brown scores 20 for No. 24 Michigan State women in 80-60 win over Indiana

nbc_pl_2robbies_tease_260101.jpg
Reacting to Chelsea parting ways with Maresca
nbc_pl_bre_tot_260101.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Spurs Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_lowedown_260101.jpg
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea better off without Maresca?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2 Robbies' midseason underappreciated team

January 1, 2026 08:17 PM
At the midseason mark of the 2025-26 Premier League season, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their picks for the most underappreciated starting XI.

nbc_pl_2robbies_tease_260101.jpg
01:57
Reacting to Chelsea parting ways with Maresca
nbc_pl_lowedown_260101.jpg
05:48
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea better off without Maresca?
nbc_pl_chepostgame_251230.jpg
02:06
Mustoe: Maresca faces a tall task fixing Chelsea
nbc_pl_artetainv_251230.jpg
03:34
Arteta calls win over Villa ‘a beautiful evening’
nbc_pl_guinesssalesvideo_251230.jpg
01:05
‘Devotion knows no distance’ for PL diehards
nbc_pl_emeryintv_251230.jpg
02:00
Emery: Arsenal’s first goal ‘changed everything’
nbc_pl_morgan_251230.jpg
02:38
Rogers: Arsenal ‘are the best team in the league’
nbc_pl_2gabes_251230.jpg
03:27
Jesus praises Gabriel’s performance against Villa
nbc_pl_arspostgame_251230.jpg
02:28
Arsenal’s hunger on display in rout of Villa
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_251230.jpg
57
Chelsea fans share their gamedays traditions
nbc_pl_midseasonawards_251230.jpg
09:04
Premier League midseason awards heading into 2026
nbc_pl_mustoe_251228.jpg
03:45
Calvert-Lewin is Leeds’ ‘magic ticket’
nbc_pl_lowedown_251228.jpg
05:42
Lowe Down: Do Villa have the depth to win a title?
nbc_pl_archiegrayfrankV2_251228.jpg
03:01
Gray, Frank reflect on Spurs’ win over Palace
nbc_pl_glasner_251228.jpg
02:39
Glasner: ‘If you don’t score, you can’t win’
nbc_pl_cptotpostgame_251228.jpg
02:21
Scrappy Spurs get the job done against Palace
nbc_pl_sunleepostgame_251228.jpg
01:52
Takeaways from Leeds’ draw with Sunderland
nbc_pl_titlediscussion_251228.jpg
06:17
How realistic are Aston Villa’s PL title chances?
nbc_pl_enzomarescaintr_251227.jpg
02:36
Maresca explains what went wrong against Villa
nbc_pl_unaiemeryintr_251227.jpg
06:17
Emery reacts to historic eighth-straight win
nbc_pl_cheavlpostgame_251227.jpg
02:36
‘Remarkable’ Aston Villa comeback to stun Chelsea
nbc_pl_watkinsintr_251227.jpg
03:22
Watkins describes Villa’s comeback win v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_pepintv_251227.jpg
01:46
Guardiola praises ‘incredible’ Forest
nbc_pl_cherkiintv_251227.jpg
01:30
Cherki ‘very proud’ of Man City’s win over Forest
nbc_pl_nfmcpostgame_251227.jpg
02:10
Cherki’s heroics guide Man City past Forest
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251226.jpg
03:18
Amorim shares takeaways from win over Newcastle
nbc_pl_howeintv_251226.jpg
04:45
Newcastle ‘didn’t do enough’ against Man United
nbc_pl_munewpostgame_251226.jpg
03:16
Man United ‘win ugly,’ jump to fifth place
nbc_pl_garysegment_251226.jpg
03:47
Neville: Amorim will ‘have to change something’
nbc_pl_supporterspotlightv2_251226.jpg
50
Kraft: Supporting Newcastle is a family affair

nbc_pl_bre_tot_260101.jpg
09:44
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Spurs Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_mw19allgoalsv2_260101_copy.jpg
10:18
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_sunmancity_260101.jpg
09:36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Man City Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_livleeds_260101.jpg
08:57
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Leeds Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_cryful_extendedhl_260101.jpg
09:53
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Fulham MWK 19
nbc_pl_cryful_cairneygoal_260101.jpg
01:17
Cairney blasts Fulham level at 1-1 with Palace
nbc_pl_cryful_matetagoal_260101_copy.jpg
01:08
Mateta heads Crystal Palace in front of Fulham
nbc_nba_orlvsind_paolohl_251231.jpg
01:48
Highlights: Banchero sinks Pacers in final seconds
nbc_nba_champagniehl_251231.jpg
01:55
HLs: Champagnie sets franchise record against NYK
uconn_providence_mpx.jpg
03:12
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence
uconn_xavier_mpx.jpg
06:03
Highlights: UConn puts a pounding on Xavier
nbc_mcbb_connvsxav_hurleyintv_251231.jpg
04:49
Hurley identifies how UConn can elevate in 2026
nbc_wcbb_genointv_251231.jpg
03:37
Geno knows UConn ‘can get a lot better’
nbc_wcbb_uclacoachintv_251231.jpg
03:16
Close impressed with Betts’ building poise
nbc_nba_phxvscle_spidahl_251231.jpg
01:56
HLs: Mitchell dominates with 34 in win over Suns
nbc_mcbb_nnaji_251231.jpg
02:36
‘Confusion is reigning supreme’ with CBB rules
nbc_nba_minvsatl_jjhl_251231.jpg
01:48
HLs: Johnson leads ATL to snap seven-game skid
nbc_fnia_toplay_251231.jpg
05:06
Dungy: ‘Makes sense’ for Chargers to sit Herbert
nbc_fnia_nfcplayoffs_251231.jpg
12:46
Reviewing the NFC Playoff Picture ahead of Week 18
nbc_fnia_cotyrace_251231.jpg
02:44
49ers Shanahan making a case for coach of the year
nbc_fnia_balpitprvw_251231.jpg
05:13
How should Ravens, Steelers approach Week 18 game?
nbc_fnia_mvprace_251231.jpg
03:25
Maye leads MVP odds after Stafford’s MNF loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavspsu_251231.jpg
02:23
Highlights: Betts, UCLA pulverize Penn State
nbc_nba_enjoybb_pick6v3_251231.jpg
04:58
Best NBA bets for New Year’s Eve slate
nbc_berry_maliknabersV2_251231.jpg
11:38
Can Nabers be counted on coming off knee injury?
nbc_nba_enjoybb_cbbtalk_251231.jpg
04:47
Will NCAA regulate pro players coming back to CBB?
nbc_nba_enjoybb_allstarvotingrxn_251231.jpg
09:55
Reactions to first round of NBA All-Star voting
nbc_nba_enjoybb_rumormills_251231.jpg
09:48
NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Young, Davis and Monk
nbc_berry_omarionhampton_251231.jpg
04:48
Hampton was ‘exactly what we thought he would be’
nbc_roto_white_251231.jpg
01:31
Celtics’ White shines with seven blocks vs. Jazz