MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka into fourth straight Australian Open final and facing Elena Rybakina again
Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka gets a fresh start at a familiar place in Torrey Pines
Artemi Panarin
Report: Artemi Panarin won’t play for the Rangers through the Olympic break

Top Clips

nbc_rugby_sixnations_260129.jpg
Six Nations: Defining Rugby since 1883
nbc_cbb_showmehnf_260129.jpg
Purdue, Kansas have something to prove
nbc_dps_dponpaytonandnix_260129.jpg
Payton wasn’t ‘fair’ to Nix with injury comments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Tottenham look to make push, starting v. Man City

January 29, 2026 12:42 PM
Tottenham are looking to translate their Champions League success over to the Premier League, and that begins with a key matchup against Manchester City.

nbc_pst_transferwindow_260129.jpg
09:24
Expectations for final days of the transfer window
nbc_pst_leears_260129.jpg
10:20
Can Arsenal get back on track against Leeds?
nbc_pst_pltop5_260129.jpg
10:02
Who finishes in the top five of the PL table?
nbc_pl_genxarspoorattack_260127.jpg
05:05
Examining Arsenal’s poor attack against Man United
nbc_pl_genxmutacticsagainstars_260127.jpg
08:03
Analyzing Man United’s tactics against Arsenal
nbc_pl_spursusafeature_260127.jpg
02:54
American fans ‘feel special’ representing Spurs
nbc_pl_olypromotion_260125.jpg
01:16
Earle, Howard ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics
nbc_pl_cunhamaguirev2_260125.jpg
02:36
Maguire praises Cunha’s clutch performance
nbc_pl_carrickintv_260125.jpg
01:48
Carrick ‘massively proud’ of Man Utd’s performance
nbc_pl_arsmu_260125.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man United Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_carrickdiscussion_260125.jpg
01:36
Should Man United make Carrick their next manager?
GettyImages-2258144399.jpg
02:54
Reactions from Man United’s 3-2 win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_260125.jpg
57
Supporting Man Utd has become a family ‘tradition’
nbc_pl_2robsrosenior_260123.jpg
10:19
Rosenior ‘very, very proud’ to be Chelsea manager
nbc_pl_leedsnfl_260123.jpg
03:32
LUFC fosters 49er fandom for Aaronson, Gudmundsson
nbc_pl_leedsnba_260123.jpg
01:09
Maxey, Flagg are Aaronson’s favorite NBA players
nbc_pl_leedsjpwintv_260123.jpg
12:44
Aaronson, Gudmundsson discuss Leeds’ hot streak
nbc_pl_t2r_glaser_260120.jpg
06:10
Did Glasner cross the line criticizing Palace?
nbc_pl_t2r_thomasfrank_260120.jpg
07:06
Is Spurs ‘too big’ of a job for Frank?
nbc_pl_t2r_manumancityrecap_260120.jpg
10:32
Can Man United establish an identity with Carrick?
nbc_pl_genxg_partb_260120.jpg
26:27
Tottenham Hotspur are going backwards under Frank
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_260120.jpg
22:10
Man United’s ‘intensity, desire’ evident v. City
nbc_pl_2robpreview_260118.jpg
03:07
Will Man United fancy their chances v. Arsenal?
nbc_pl_lowedown_260118.jpg
05:45
Lowe Down: Glasner ‘has to go’ after comments
nbc_pl_glasnerinterview_260117.jpg
05:29
Glasner sounds off on Crystal Palace’s hierarchy
nbc_pl_goalzone_260117.jpg
02:25
Arsenal’s depth fail to make impact against Forest
nbc_pst_nfars_260115.jpg
09:31
Arsenal can make PL title ‘statement’ v. Forest
nbc_pst_mumc_260115.jpg
09:01
Semenyo gives MC ‘added dimension’ v. MU
nbc_pl_lowedown_260108.jpg
05:53
Lowe Down: Gyokeres is the ‘weak link’ for Arsenal
nbc_pl_artetaintv_260108.jpg
03:45
Arteta: Arsenal ‘lacked quality’ in front of goal

nbc_rugby_sixnations_260129.jpg
01:05
Six Nations: Defining Rugby since 1883
nbc_cbb_showmehnf_260129.jpg
03:33
Purdue, Kansas have something to prove
nbc_dps_dponpaytonandnix_260129.jpg
03:03
Payton wasn’t ‘fair’ to Nix with injury comments
nbc_cbb_coyhnf_260129.jpg
04:19
‘Impossible to pick’ among MBB COTY candidates
nbc_cbb_poyhnf_260129.jpg
03:48
Will Boozer be the latest freshman to win POY?
nbc_cbb_foyhnf_260129.jpg
02:59
Freshman of the Year race is ‘remarkable’
nbc_nba_enjoysashou_260129.jpg
03:33
‘Doubling down’ on Spurs after win over Rockets
nbc_nbc_enjoytatum_260129.jpg
03:03
Tatum reportedly pumping the brakes on return
nbc_nba_nyktorrecapv2_260129.jpg
02:15
Knicks deliver blowout win over Raptors
nbc_nba_enjoy_playeroption_260129.jpg
07:59
Who is most likely to accept their player options?
nbc_nba_dklink_260129.jpg
04:50
Why Durant, Miller should continue scoring pace
nbc_nba_enjoygiannis_260129.jpg
09:56
Giannis situation is both ‘simple’ and ‘complex’
bill_hof.jpg
16:08
Belichick not being first ballot HOF a ‘misstep’
nbc_dps_superbowlstory_260129.jpg
03:21
What is the main storyline of Super Bowl LX?
nbc_roto_sbpassingyards_260129.jpg
02:07
How to approach Super Bowl LX passing yards props
nbc_roto_giannisteam_260129.jpg
03:00
Expect Giannis to stay with Bucks after deadline
nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
02:29
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
02:34
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
07:41
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury
nbc_pft_ericbieniemyheadcoachconvo_260129.jpg
02:48
Was Bieniemy ‘too blunt’ in head coach interviews?
nbc_pft_ericbieniemy_260129.jpg
04:43
Bieniemy’s return is ‘exciting’ for Chiefs
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260129.jpg
01:47
Florio: Browns have ‘a problem’ with Schwartz
nbc_pft_hofthreatensremoval_260129.jpg
04:25
Hall of Fame threatens removal of voters
nbc_pft_brownshiremonken_260129.jpg
11:17
What is CLE trying to achieve with Monken hire?
nbc_pft_emanningnohof_260129.jpg
04:17
Florio: Players know if they haven’t made HOF
nbc_pft_belichickhofvoting_260129.jpg
06:31
Should Spygate cost Belichick a Hall of Fame spot?
nbc_pft_belichickkraft_260129.jpg
09:05
Will Kraft make Hall of Fame before Belichick?
nbc_pft_gregorian_260129.jpg
12:30
Voter explains decision not to vote for Belichick
nbc_pft_bradyonbelichick_260129.jpg
09:28
Brady speaks out on Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub
nbc_pft_nonflintvsbelichick_260129.jpg
06:16
Why aren’t NFL teams interviewing Belichick?