 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
NASCAR’s Greg Biffle wasn’t flying his plane before crash that killed him and 6 others
cathy englebert wnba
WNBA and the players’ union to resume stalled CBA negotiations on Monday
Tennis: Australian Open
History-chasing Djokovic and Alcaraz to meet in Australian Open final after epic wins

Top Clips

nbc_roto_seanmannion_260130.jpg
Eagles hire Mannion as offensive coordinator
nbc_roto_hartenstein_260130.jpg
Hartenstein makes OKC ‘competent’ rebounding team
nbc_roto_kirkcousins_260130.jpg
Where could Cousins find starting job in 2026?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
NASCAR’s Greg Biffle wasn’t flying his plane before crash that killed him and 6 others
cathy englebert wnba
WNBA and the players’ union to resume stalled CBA negotiations on Monday
Tennis: Australian Open
History-chasing Djokovic and Alcaraz to meet in Australian Open final after epic wins

Top Clips

nbc_roto_seanmannion_260130.jpg
Eagles hire Mannion as offensive coordinator
nbc_roto_hartenstein_260130.jpg
Hartenstein makes OKC ‘competent’ rebounding team
nbc_roto_kirkcousins_260130.jpg
Where could Cousins find starting job in 2026?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Elba gives Eze's job a shot at the training ground

January 30, 2026 02:37 PM
"Hijack" star Idris Elba sits down with Arsenal forward Eberechi Eze to talk about which Gunner would fit the actor's roles and takes a few penalty kicks.

Related Videos

nbc_pst_totmc_260129.jpg
10:32
Tottenham look to make push, starting v. Man City
nbc_pst_transferwindow_260129.jpg
09:24
Expectations for final days of the transfer window
nbc_pst_leears_260129.jpg
10:20
Can Arsenal get back on track against Leeds?
nbc_pst_pltop5_260129.jpg
10:02
Who finishes in the top five of the PL table?
nbc_pl_genxarspoorattack_260127.jpg
05:05
Examining Arsenal’s poor attack against Man United
nbc_pl_genxmutacticsagainstars_260127.jpg
08:03
Analyzing Man United’s tactics against Arsenal
nbc_pl_spursusafeature_260127.jpg
02:54
American fans ‘feel special’ representing Spurs
nbc_pl_olypromotion_260125.jpg
01:16
Earle, Howard ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics
nbc_pl_cunhamaguirev2_260125.jpg
02:36
Maguire praises Cunha’s clutch performance
nbc_pl_carrickintv_260125.jpg
01:48
Carrick ‘massively proud’ of Man Utd’s performance
GettyImages-2258144399.jpg
02:54
Reactions from Man United’s 3-2 win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsmu_260125.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man United Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_carrickdiscussion_260125.jpg
01:36
Should Man United make Carrick their next manager?
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_260125.jpg
57
Supporting Man Utd has become a family ‘tradition’
nbc_pl_2robsrosenior_260123.jpg
10:19
Rosenior ‘very, very proud’ to be Chelsea manager
nbc_pl_leedsnfl_260123.jpg
03:32
LUFC fosters 49er fandom for Aaronson, Gudmundsson
nbc_pl_leedsnba_260123.jpg
01:09
Maxey, Flagg are Aaronson’s favorite NBA players
nbc_pl_leedsjpwintv_260123.jpg
12:44
Aaronson, Gudmundsson discuss Leeds’ hot streak
nbc_pl_t2r_glaser_260120.jpg
06:10
Did Glasner cross the line criticizing Palace?
nbc_pl_t2r_thomasfrank_260120.jpg
07:06
Is Spurs ‘too big’ of a job for Frank?
nbc_pl_t2r_manumancityrecap_260120.jpg
10:32
Can Man United establish an identity with Carrick?
nbc_pl_genxg_partb_260120.jpg
26:27
Tottenham Hotspur are going backwards under Frank
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_260120.jpg
22:10
Man United’s ‘intensity, desire’ evident v. City
nbc_pl_2robpreview_260118.jpg
03:07
Will Man United fancy their chances v. Arsenal?
nbc_pl_lowedown_260118.jpg
05:45
Lowe Down: Glasner ‘has to go’ after comments
nbc_pl_glasnerinterview_260117.jpg
05:29
Glasner sounds off on Crystal Palace’s hierarchy
nbc_pl_goalzone_260117.jpg
02:25
Arsenal’s depth fail to make impact against Forest
nbc_pst_nfars_260115.jpg
09:31
Arsenal can make PL title ‘statement’ v. Forest
nbc_pst_mumc_260115.jpg
09:01
Semenyo gives MC ‘added dimension’ v. MU
nbc_pl_lowedown_260108.jpg
05:53
Lowe Down: Gyokeres is the ‘weak link’ for Arsenal

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_seanmannion_260130.jpg
01:27
Eagles hire Mannion as offensive coordinator
nbc_roto_hartenstein_260130.jpg
01:46
Hartenstein makes OKC ‘competent’ rebounding team
nbc_roto_kirkcousins_260130.jpg
01:42
Where could Cousins find starting job in 2026?
nbc_roto_joshallen_260130.jpg
01:42
Will Allen change style of play after surgery?
nbc_roto_brooksnews_260130.jpg
01:35
Brooks continues taking advantage of opportunity
nbc_pftpm_adofomensahfired_260130.jpg
09:29
Vikings fire Adofo-Mensah in ‘unexpected’ move
nbc_dps_richeiseninterview_260130.jpg
14:58
Eisen on HOF selections, NFL head coach news
nbc_fnia_mcdanielsint_260130.jpg
15:28
McDaniels: ‘Patience’ was key for Maye’s growth
nbc_fnia_davisint_260130.jpg
15:03
‘Collective effort’ drives Pats to Super Bowl LX
nbc_enjoy_thunder_260130.jpg
07:40
Should Thunder look to add at the trade deadline?
nbc_enjoy_coopvkon_260130.jpg
09:55
Rookies Flagg and Knueppel ball out in matchup
ace_bailey.jpg
04:32
Jazz rookie Bailey has gotten more burn recently
nbc_nba_mannixtatum_260130.jpg
04:42
Unpacking Tatum reconsidering return from injury
nbc_roto_rotynba_260130.jpg
02:35
Knueppel could challenge Flagg for NBA ROTY
nbc_dps_samdarnoldintv_260130.jpg
13:43
Darnold on learning, moving on en route to SB LX
nbc_roto_lxrushingyrds_260130.jpg
02:39
Walker among best rushing yards prop bets for SB
nbc_dps_stefanskiintv_260130.jpg
08:21
Stefanski on how he became the Falcons head coach
nbc_dps_flaggvskon_260130.jpg
04:39
How high are the ceilings for Flagg and Knueppel?
nbc_pft_jesseminter_260130.jpg
05:59
What is Minter’s relationship with Lamar?
nbc_pft_elimanning_260130.jpg
03:56
Should Eli make the Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_hofprocess_260130.jpg
06:21
Why is so much information coming out of HOF?
nbc_pft_willlutz_260130.jpg
05:00
Garrett details challenges of being a holder
nbc_pft_spygate_260130.jpg
02:51
Should Spygate keep Belichick out of Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_sbmvpodds_260130.jpg
01:24
Evaluating Super Bowl LX MVP odds
nbc_pft_mcdanielspats_260130.jpg
04:09
How McDaniels is bringing best out of Maye
USATSI_27848852.jpg
04:57
Garrett: Macdonald should stay true to identity
pro_bowl_games.jpg
03:16
Analyzing state of Pro Bowl in 2026
nbc_pft_bradyhired_260130.jpg
04:27
Brady must meet high expectations with Bills
nbc_pft_allenonmcdermott_260130.jpg
04:00
Allen still ‘sick’ over how Bills’ season ended
nbc_pft_allenhiredbrady_260130.jpg
03:49
Examining Allen’s involvement in Bills’ HC search