 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
2026 Fantasy Baseball First Base Rankings: Can you still trust Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson?
NFL: JAN 25 NFC Championship Game Rams at Seahawks
Super Bowl records: Which players, quarterbacks have won the most Super Bowls?
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Opening Night
Super Bowl winners: Which team has won the most Super Bowls in NFL history?

Top Clips

nbc_roto_smithnjigba_260206.jpg
JSN wins OPOY after historic season for Seahawks
nbc_roto_stafford_260206.jpg
Stafford wins NFL MVP, announces return to Rams
nbc_roto_lukadoncic_260206.jpg
Lakers monitoring Doncic hamstring injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
2026 Fantasy Baseball First Base Rankings: Can you still trust Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson?
NFL: JAN 25 NFC Championship Game Rams at Seahawks
Super Bowl records: Which players, quarterbacks have won the most Super Bowls?
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Opening Night
Super Bowl winners: Which team has won the most Super Bowls in NFL history?

Top Clips

nbc_roto_smithnjigba_260206.jpg
JSN wins OPOY after historic season for Seahawks
nbc_roto_stafford_260206.jpg
Stafford wins NFL MVP, announces return to Rams
nbc_roto_lukadoncic_260206.jpg
Lakers monitoring Doncic hamstring injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Behind the scenes with Wolves' Arokodare at AFCON

February 6, 2026 01:57 PM
Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare gives you a closer look into his footballing journey during the African Cup of Nations with some friends.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_rogersintvv2_260205.jpg
08:24
Rogers wants to step up as a leader for Villa
nbc_pl_robinsonintv_260202.jpg
13:51
Robinson enjoys ‘pressure’ of World Cup hopes
nbc_pl_2robbiesearledominic_260201.jpg
02:13
Solanke proves he’s a legitimate threat for Spurs
nbc_pl_2robbiescitytz_260201.jpg
01:37
Man City ‘lacks winning mentality’ this season
nbc_pl_2robbiesmustoecasemiro_260201.jpg
02:48
Casemiro’s class on display under Carrick
nbc_pl_totmcpostgame_260201.jpg
06:57
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
nbc_pl_slot_260131.jpg
03:11
Slot likens Ekitike’s finish to Brazil’s Romario
nbc_pl_rosenoirinterview_260131.jpg
01:20
Rosenior: Tactics ‘went out the window’ in win
nbc_pl_skyelbaezefeat_260130.jpg
05:08
Elba gives Eze’s job a shot at the training ground
nbc_pst_totmc_260129.jpg
10:32
Tottenham look to make push, starting v. Man City
nbc_pst_transferwindow_260129.jpg
09:24
Expectations for final days of the transfer window
nbc_pst_leears_260129.jpg
10:20
Can Arsenal get back on track against Leeds?
nbc_pst_pltop5_260129.jpg
10:02
Who finishes in the top five of the PL table?
nbc_pl_genxarspoorattack_260127.jpg
05:05
Examining Arsenal’s poor attack against Man United
nbc_pl_genxmutacticsagainstars_260127.jpg
08:03
Analyzing Man United’s tactics against Arsenal
nbc_pl_spursusafeature_260127.jpg
02:54
American fans ‘feel special’ representing Spurs
nbc_pl_olypromotion_260125.jpg
01:16
Earle, Howard ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics
nbc_pl_cunhamaguirev2_260125.jpg
02:36
Maguire praises Cunha’s clutch performance
nbc_pl_carrickintv_260125.jpg
01:48
Carrick ‘massively proud’ of Man Utd’s performance
GettyImages-2258144399.jpg
02:54
Reactions from Man United’s 3-2 win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsmu_260125.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man United Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_carrickdiscussion_260125.jpg
01:36
Should Man United make Carrick their next manager?
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_260125.jpg
57
Supporting Man Utd has become a family ‘tradition’
nbc_pl_2robsrosenior_260123.jpg
10:19
Rosenior ‘very, very proud’ to be Chelsea manager
nbc_pl_leedsnfl_260123.jpg
03:32
LUFC fosters 49er fandom for Aaronson, Gudmundsson
nbc_pl_leedsnba_260123.jpg
01:09
Maxey, Flagg are Aaronson’s favorite NBA players
nbc_pl_leedsjpwintv_260123.jpg
12:44
Aaronson, Gudmundsson discuss Leeds’ hot streak
nbc_pl_t2r_glaser_260120.jpg
06:10
Did Glasner cross the line criticizing Palace?
nbc_pl_t2r_thomasfrank_260120.jpg
07:06
Is Spurs ‘too big’ of a job for Frank?
nbc_pl_t2r_manumancityrecap_260120.jpg
10:32
Can Man United establish an identity with Carrick?

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_smithnjigba_260206.jpg
01:28
JSN wins OPOY after historic season for Seahawks
nbc_roto_stafford_260206.jpg
01:28
Stafford wins NFL MVP, announces return to Rams
nbc_roto_lukadoncic_260206.jpg
01:32
Lakers monitoring Doncic hamstring injury
nbc_roto_ivicazubac_260206.jpg
02:12
Zubac is ‘crown jewel’ of Clippers-Pacers trade
nbc_nba_enjoygiannis_260205.jpg
08:50
Giannis staying with Bucks feels like wasted time
nbc_nfl_mvpv2_260205.jpg
03:37
Stafford secures 2025 NFL MVP
nbc_nba_enjoyharden_260205.jpg
07:01
Can Harden get over the hump with the Cavaliers?
nbc_nba_atlgswtrade_260205.jpg
02:50
Is Porzingis a piece for GSW or an expiring deal?
nbc_nfl_droyv2_260205.jpg
02:15
Schwesinger wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
nbc_nba_enjoywizards_260205.jpg
10:41
Breaking down the Wizards bringing in Davis
nbc_nfl_wpmoty_260205.jpg
04:26
Wagner honors mother with Walter Payton award
nbc_nfl_salutetoservice_260205.jpg
01:51
McCaffrey earns Salute to Service award
nbc_nfl_hofclass26_260205.jpg
03:55
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026
nbc_nfl_coty_260205.jpg
01:21
Vrabel named 2025 NFL Coach of the Year
nbc_nfl_cpoty_260205.jpg
02:08
McCaffrey shouts out training staff after CPOY win
nbc_nfl_olineoty_260205.jpg
01:28
Thuney wins inaugural Protector of the Year award
nbc_nfl_aporoy_260205.jpg
02:26
McMillan after OROY win: I could not do it alone
nbc_nba_aurajjj_260205.jpg
09:21
UTA building something ‘real’ after trade deadline
nbc_nba_auradavis_260205.jpg
09:27
Mavs trading AD to WAS feels like ‘a salary dump’
nbc_nba_auragiannis_260205.jpg
06:30
Bucks hold onto Giannis despite much trade buzz
nbc_nba_auraharden_260205.jpg
08:01
Liffmann: Harden to Cavs ‘a wait-and-see move’
nbc_nba_auravuccimane_260205.jpg
08:44
Celtics trading for Vučević ‘makes a lot of sense’
nbc_nba_auraunderradar_260205.jpg
09:21
Zubac, Alvarado headline under-the-radar trades
nbc_nfl_dpoy_260205.jpg
02:19
Garrett credits ‘timeless’ team after DPOY win
nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
11:41
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
09:52
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
12:05
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason
nbc_pft_jefferson_260205.jpg
08:52
Jefferson to McCarthy: Stay true to yourself
nbc_pft_esmithint_260205.jpg
11:41
Smith believes Cowboys ‘are not far’
NickCaserioPFT2-5MPX.jpg
16:07
Caserio ‘really proud’ of Texans’ 2025 season