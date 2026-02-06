Super Bowl LX Food Ideas: Must-Have Snacks, Recipes, Traditions, Game Day Classics

On Sunday, Feb. 8, football fans from across the world will be ready to watch the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks clash in Santa Clara, California, for Super Bowl LX.

Everyone will have their own way of watching the big game. Some will be at Levi’s Stadium, while others will host, go to watch parties or be out and about surrounded by family, friends, and fans. Either way, there is one common and critical thing to keep in mind: what’s on the menu?

Every great Super Bowl party is built around the food. Here are some traditional snacks and some new, fun ideas to include on your game-day menu.

Which foods are most popular for Super Bowl?

Finger foods are a Super Bowl party staple, giving guests the freedom to mix and match snacks throughout the game. Chips and dips offer plenty of variety, with options like queso, guacamole, salsa, buffalo chicken dip, and hummus all fitting the bill.

Buffalo wings remain a must-have on Super Bowl Sunday, regardless of who’s playing. Bone-in or boneless, and paired with either ranch or blue cheese, they’re always one of the first foods to disappear. Pizza is another easy solution, as ordering a few boxes or heating some up in the oven allows everyone to grab a slice and settle in for kickoff. Nachos serve as a good idea to round out the menu, especially when piled high with favorite toppings and served on a large, shareable platter.

Which new foods should I prepare for Super Bowl LX?

The NFL is increasingly gathering more fans across the globe, and Grammy Award-winning Latino artist Bad Bunny performing at this year’s Halftime Show further cements those efforts. So, why not shake it up a bit and include some popular Latino dishes on your Super Bowl party menu to fit the theme?

Some of these dishes can still be served as finger foods, such as mini empanadas, flautas, loaded fries, and quesadillas. These options allow you to choose any meat to be made with them, such as chicken, pork or steak.

If you want to add more creativity, consider having a taco bar with easy-to-scale options featuring proteins like carne asada, chicken carnitas or al pastor, and also include sides like beans and rice.

Another idea is making esquites, which consists of Mexican street corn in a cup with mayo, cheese, and chili powder. If you want to add some Puerto Rican-specific dishes, consider adding tostones (fried green plantains) or sorullitos (fried cornmeal sticks, often served with cheese).

Seattle Seahawks food traditions

Known for its seafood and elevated takes on classics, Seattle-inspired dishes bring both familiarity and flair to any Super Bowl spread. Smoked salmon is a staple, often served with cream cheese, crackers, capers, and red onions. Salmon dips or sliders are another popular choice, as are Dungeness crabs.

Don’t forget about the Seattle-style hot dog, which is traditionally topped with cream cheese and caramelized onions. Other optional toppings include jalapenos or sauerkraut.

New England Patriots food traditions

Although six states make up the New England region, the area still shares common food traditions. Rooted in coastal seafood and hearty comfort foods, these dishes are filling and easy to adapt into shareable game-day portions.

New England clam chowder works perfectly for a cold Super Bowl party, especially when served in small cups or bread bowls. Lobster rolls, typically served cold with mayonnaise on toasted split-top buns, can be downsized into sliders. Boston baked beans, cornbread and Boston brown bread can be used to round out the table.

Which desserts are most popular for Super Bowl?

Everyone has a sweet tooth, even at Super Bowl parties. So if you’re hosting or attending one, here are some desserts you can add to your menu to make sure everyone gets their sugar on.

Brownies, cupcakes, and cookies fit perfectly into a gameday setup where guests want something sweet without needing plates or utensils. Local grocery stores or supermarkets tend to have some already decorated with a football theme to fit the day. If expecting a larger gathering, dessert platters of mini cheesecakes or fruit are a good go-to option.

Some new ideas to try go back to fitting the Latino menu. Some popular dessert options include flan, tres leches cake, and quesitos.

More Super Bowl recipe ideas

Still need some more ideas to put on the menu? Here are some Super Bowl snacks, dips, drinks and entree recipes the Today Show has cooked up. For more recipes, click here.



