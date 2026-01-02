How to watch No. 17 Kansas vs. UCF: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

In a Big 12 opener for two schools on winning streaks, No. 17 Kansas (10-3) will travel to Orlando, Florida, to take on UCF (11-1) on Peacock.

Coming off a 90-61 victory over Davidson on Dec. 22, Kansas has won four consecutive games since a 61-56 loss to No. 4 UConn.

UCF has won 10 in a row since a 105-93 defeat Nov. 8 to No. 11 Vanderbilt.

Kansas is 3-1 against UCF all time with three consecutive victories, including a 98-94 overtime win March 12 in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament. The Knights’ lone win came in Orlando.

More information below on No. 17 Kansas and UCF and how to watch the game.

No. 17 Kansas:

The Jayhawks, who lead the Big 12 in opponent field goal shooting (36.6%), opponent 3-point shooting (25.2%) and blocked shots (6.2), are led in scoring by freshman guard Darryn Peterson, who averages 19.2 points per game but has missed the past two games (and seven earlier this season) with lingering injuries.

In the victory over Davidson, the Jayhawks were led by 18 points apiece from sophomore center Flory Bidunga and senior guard Tre White. Bryson Tiller (11 points), Melvin Council Jr. (10) and Jamari McDowell (10).

Kansas is in its 23rd season under head coach Bill Self, who surpassed Dr. Phog Allen last year as the winningest coach in program history.

UCF:

The Knights are off to their best start since the 2010-11 season (when they won their first 14 games) and are one of three Big 12 teams with only one loss entering the conference schedule (along with Oklahoma State, No. 8 Houston, and No. 10 BYU).

Milwaukee transfer Themus Fulks is an offensive catalyst, ranking second in the Big 12 and eighth nationally with 86 assists (7.2 per game). He had a game-high 24 points in an 85-80 victory over Florida Atlantic on Dec. 23 as Riley Kugel (18 points), Jamichael Stillwell (15), Jordan Burks (14) and John Bol (11 points, career-high 11 rebounds) also were in double figures.

The Knights are in their 10th season with head coach Johnny Dawkins, a college basketball Hall of Famer who was a star guard on the Duke team that beat Kansas in the 1986 Final Four.

How to watch No. 17 Kansas vs. UCF:

When: Saturday, Jan. 3

Saturday, Jan. 3 Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

