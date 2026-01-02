How to watch Arizona vs Utah: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

The Saturday afternoon, the No.1 Arizona Wildcats take on the Utah Utes in a Big 12 showdown on Peacock and NBCSN. Live coverage begins at 4:00 PM ET. See below for more information on how to live stream the Arizona vs Utah game and find out how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.



Arizona:

The Wildcats remain undefeated after a dominant 99-71 win over South Dakota State on Monday night. Three players finished with double-doubles against the Jackrabbits. Koa Peat scored 19 points and finished with a career-high 14 rebounds. Jaden Bradley finished with 13 points and a career-best 10 assists, and Motiejus Krivas had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Monday’s win marked the Wildcats’ eighth consecutive victory by at least 20 points.

Brayden with the post work??? pic.twitter.com/K0mgSzfQHV — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) December 30, 2025

Utah:

The Utes look to bounce back after falling 84-75 to the Washington Huskies on Monday night. Terrence Brown led the way for Utah with 21 points, 4 assists, a season-high 4 steals, and 3 rebounds. Keanu Dawes added 17 points and 9 rebounds.

How to watch No. 1 Arizona vs Utah:

When: Saturday, January 3

Saturday, January 3 Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Live Stream on Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock this Saturday?

No.17 Kansas vs UCF - 2:00 PM ET

UCLA vs No. 25 Iowa - 6:00 PM ET

USC vs UCLA (Women’s) - 8:00 PM ET



How do I watch college basketball games on NBC and Peacock?

