How to watch No. 24 USC vs. No. 2 Michigan: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game

In a matchup of ranked Big Ten teams Friday, Michigan will play host to USC in Ann Arbor on Peacock.

The No. 2 Wolverines (2-0 Big Ten, 12-0 overall) are off to their best start since 2018-19 and already have set a Big Ten team record with six victories by at least 40 points (the latest came at home Monday in a 112-71 thrashing of McNese, the final nonconference game of the season).

The No. 24 Trojans (1-1 Big Ten, 12-1 overall) went 11-0 in nonconference play for the first time since the 2021-22 season. USC’s only loss is a 84-76 defeat to Washington at home on Dec. 6.

More information below on No. 24 USC and No. 2 Michigan and how to watch the game.

No. 24 USC:

The Trojans are coming off a 102-63 victory over UC Santa Cruz in which they posted season highs in assists (28) and dunks (13). Four players scored in double figures for USC: Gabe Dynes (16 points), Chad Baker-Mazara (15), Ezra Ausar (15) and Jacob Cofie (14).

USC is ranked first nationally in free throws made and free throws attempted and is ranked fifth in blocks per game.

Its latest victory was the 250th career for head coach Eric Musselman, who is in his second season leading the Trojans.

No. 2 Michigan:

Yaxel Lendeborg leads the Wolverines in scoring at 15.7 points per game. Morez Johnson Jr. notched his second double-double this season against McNese, tying a career high with 24 points and adding 11 rebounds.

Aday Mara (13 points, six rebounds, team-high five assists), Trey McKenney (13 points, five rebounds), Nimari Burnett (12 points) and Roddy Gayle Jr. (10 points) contributed to Michigan’s balanced attack

The Wolverines, who are in their second season with head coach Dusty May, have scored at least 100 points seven times, tied for fourth most in program history.

How to watch No. 24 USC vs. No. 2 Michigan:

When: Friday, Jan. 2

Friday, Jan. 2 Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East basketball games.

