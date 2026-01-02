Dolphins vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Winners of the AFC East, the New England Patriots (13-3) continue their quest for the top overall seed in the conference when they host the Miami Dolphins (7-9) Sunday afternoon.

Led by sophomore Drake Maye, the Pats have won 12 of their last 13 games. They are looking to win 14 games for the first time since 2016. They won Super Bowl LI that season. Their schedule has not exactly been a gauntlet of great opponents, but they have dominated it. New England’s offense ranks Top 10 in Total Offense and Top 7 in Total Defense.

Winners of five of their last seven, the Dolphins have rallied after an atrocious start (2-7). Miami is looking to finish strong and avoid their first 10 loss season under Mike McDaniel. Rookie Quinn Ewers has supplanted Tua Tagovailoa as QB1. He has thrown two touchdowns and two interceptions in his two starts under center.

Last week, Ewers and Miami knocked off Tampa Bay in South Beach, 20-17. The former Texas Longhorn threw for 172 yards including two touchdowns without turning it over to lead the Fish to the win. The Patriots ripped the Jets, 42-10, last weekend. Maye threw five touchdown passes to five different receivers as New England cruised to the division title and their 13th win.

Lets take a deeper look at each of these teams, the quarterbacks, the injured list, and a few trends.

Game Details and How to Watch the Dolphins at the Patriots live Sunday

Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026

Sunday, January 4, 2026 Time: 4:25PM EST

4:25PM EST Site: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium City: Foxborough, MA

Foxborough, MA Network/Streaming: FOX

Game Odds: Dolphins at Patriots

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Miami Dolphins (+455), New England Patriots (-625)

Miami Dolphins (+455), New England Patriots (-625) Spread: Patriots -10.5

Patriots -10.5 Total: 45.5 points

This game opened at New England -10.5 with the Game Total set at 46.5.

Quarterback Matchup: Dolphins at Patriots

Dolphins Starting QB: Quinn Ewers

Last Game: 12/28 vs. Tampa Bay – 14-22, 172yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 4 carries for 5yds rushing

Season: 3GP, 39-60, 485yds, 2TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 4 times, 7 carries for 10yds rushing



12/28 vs. Tampa Bay – 14-22, 172yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 4 carries for 5yds rushing 3GP, 39-60, 485yds, 2TDs, 2INTs, Sacked 4 times, 7 carries for 10yds rushing Patriots Starting QB: Drake Maye

Last Game: 12/28 at Jets – 19-21, 256yds, 5TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 3 carries for 22yds rushing

Season: 16GP, 340-474, 4203yds, 30TDs, 8INTs, Sacked 47 times, 98 carries for 409yds rushing

Dolphins at Patriots: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Pats have not won a playoff game since winning Super Bowl LIII

Drake Maye is the favorite to win NFL MVP per DraftKings (-400)

is the favorite to win NFL MVP per DraftKings (-400) Maye leads the NFL in comp pct (71.7%), yards per attempt (8.9) and passer rating (112.9)

Maye enters Week 18 with the 3rd-highest passer rating by a QB under the age of 24 in a season in NFL history (2018 Patrick Mahomes – 113.8, 2019 Lamar Jackson – 113.3 and just ahead of 1984 Dan Marino – 108.9) all those QBs in those seasons won the NFL MVP

New England is 10-5-1 ATS this season

Miami is 8-8 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 10 of New England’s 16 games this season (10-6)

The OVER has cashed in 8 of Miami’s 16 games this season (8-6-2)

Maye leads MVP odds after Stafford's MNF loss Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth break down the current MVP odds and discuss why New England's Drake Maye has surpassed Los Angeles' Matthew Stafford in the race.

Dolphins Player Injuries

RB De’Von Achane (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Jaylen Waddle (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Darren Waller (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game C Aaron Brewer (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Chop Robinson (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DT Jordan Phillips (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Jordyn Brooks (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game S Minkah Fitzpatrick (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Patriots Player Injuries

WR Kayshon Boutte (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Hunter Henry (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game FB Jack Westover (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LG Jared Wilson (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game DE Christian Barmore (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game NT Khyiris Tonga (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Harold Landry III (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Robert Spillane (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Dolphins and the Patriots

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Dolphins +10.5.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Dolphins +10.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 45.5.

