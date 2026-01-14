Bills vs. Broncos prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Divisional Round game

The AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs open Saturday afternoon in Denver when Sean Payton and the Broncos take the field as a slight favorite against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. For a time, the Bills were favored over the top seed in the AFC, but the line is back to where it opened with Bo Nix and co. favored by 1.5 points.

Your attention in this game immediately goes to the matchup of the Bills’ offense vs. the Broncos’ defense. After a typical superhuman performance in the Wild Card round win over the Jaguars, Josh Allen leads a Buffalo attack that was the No. 4 scoring offense in the league averaging 28.2 points per game. The Denver defense ranks No. 4 in the NFL allowing just 18.3 points per game.

The biggest challenge for Sean McDermott and the Buffalo coaching staff is to keep Josh Allen upright. The Orange Crush is back in the Mile High City. The Broncos led the NFL with 68 sacks during the regular season (the Falcons were No. 2 with 57). To put that number in perspective, the Bills’ pass rush including their one sack of Trevor Lawrence last weekend has accounted for 37 sacks.

This is the third time these teams have met in the postseason. The Bills have won both previous games: 31-7 in the Wild Card round last year and 10-7 in the AFC Championship in January of 1992.

Lets dive into the matchup a little deeper and see where the numbers, quarterbacks, and injuries take us as we seek out an advantage or two.

Game Details and How to Watch: Bills at Broncos

Date: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Time: 4:30PM EST

4:30PM EST Site: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium City: Denver, CO

Denver, CO Network/Streaming: CBS

Game Odds: Bills at Broncos

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Buffalo Bills (-108), Denver Broncos (-112)

Buffalo Bills (-108), Denver Broncos (-112) Spread: Broncos -1.5

Broncos -1.5 Total: 45.5 points

This game opened at Broncos -1.5 with the Game Total set at 46.5.

Playoff History: Bills and Broncos

Buffalo Bills

All-Time Playoffs: 22-22

Wild Card Round: 9-5

Divisional Round: 7-9

AFC Championship: 4-4

Super Bowl: 0-4

Pre-1966: 2-0

Denver Broncos

All-Time Playoffs: 23-20

Wild Card Round: 2-7

Divisional Round: 10-6

AFC Championship: 8-2

Super Bowl: 3-5

Quarterback Matchup: Bills at Broncos

Bills Starting QB: Josh Allen

Last Game: 1/11 at Jacksonville – 28-35, 273yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 11 carries for 33yds rushing

2025 Postseason: 1GP, 28-35, 273yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 11 carries for 33yds rushing

Broncos Starting QB: Bo Nix

Last Game: 1/4 vs. Chargers – 14-23, 141yds, 0TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 4 times, 8 carries for 49yds rushing

Season: 17GP, 388-612, 3931yds, 25TDs, 11INTs, Sacked 22 times, 83 carries for 356yds rushing

Bills at Broncos: Team Stats and Betting Trends

James Cook rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown, and the Bills rushed for 210 yards in total in last year’s Wild Card win over the Broncos

rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown, and the Bills rushed for 210 yards in total in last year’s Wild Card win over the Broncos Josh Allen threw for 272 yards and 2 TDs in the Wild Card win last season

threw for 272 yards and 2 TDs in the Wild Card win last season Bo Nix completed 13 of 22 passes for 144 yards and 1 TD in last year’s Wild Card game

completed 13 of 22 passes for 144 yards and 1 TD in last year’s Wild Card game Allen completed passes to 9 different receivers last weekend

Denver has the No. 2 rush defense in yards allowed per game (91) and is No. 3 in yards allowed per rush (3.9)

The Broncos averaged 23.6 points per game (No. 14 in the NFL) and the lowest of the 8 remaining teams in the playoffs

The Broncos’ percentage of 3 and outs on offense ranks as the 7 th -worst in the NFL (37.8%)

-worst in the NFL (37.8%) Denver has won 11 one-score games this season

Give me the headlines: ‘Buffalo Soldier’ Chris Simms breaks down Josh Allen’s “amazing” performance in the Bills’ Wild Card win over the Jaguars, Sean McDermott’s decision to not waste more time in the final minute and the game-ending interception.

Bills Player Injuries

QB Josh Allen (wrist, finger, knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(wrist, finger, knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game TE Dalton Kincaid (knee, calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(knee, calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game WR Curtis Samuel (elbow) is eligible to be activated off the IR and did participate in Tuesday’s practice

(elbow) is eligible to be activated off the IR and did participate in Tuesday’s practice S Damar Hamlin (pectoral) is eligible to be activated off the IR and did participate in Tuesday’s practice

(pectoral) is eligible to be activated off the IR and did participate in Tuesday’s practice RB Ty Johnson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game WR Tyrell Shavers (ACL) has been declared OUT of Saturday’s game

(ACL) has been declared OUT of Saturday’s game DE Greg Rousseau (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game DE A.J. Epenesa (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LB Matt Milano (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LB Terrel Bernard (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) has been declared OUT of Saturday’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT of Saturday’s game CB Maxwell Hairston (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

Broncos Player Injuries

LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game TE Lucas Krull (foot) has been designated to return from the IR

(foot) has been designated to return from the IR LB Drew Sanders (foot) has been designated to return from the IR

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Bills and the Broncos

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Bills on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Bills on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Bills +1.5.

Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Bills +1.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 45.5

