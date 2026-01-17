 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Kansas
Darryn Peterson scores 26 and Flory Bidunga adds a double-double as Kansas tops Baylor 80-62
NCAA Basketball: Creighton at Providence
Vaaks has 24 as Providence downs Creighton 93-88
Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game Three
Explaining why the WNBA and the WNBPA remain at odds in CBA talks

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clevsphi_260116.jpg
HLs: Tyson drops 39 points to push Cavs past 76ers
nbc_nba_nopvsind_260116.jpg
HLs: Huff’s season-high leads Pacers past Pelicans
oly_swm400im_marchandwin_260116.jpg
Marchand dominates 400 IM final in Austin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top Clips

nbc_nba_clevsphi_260116.jpg
HLs: Tyson drops 39 points to push Cavs past 76ers
nbc_nba_nopvsind_260116.jpg
HLs: Huff’s season-high leads Pacers past Pelicans
oly_swm400im_marchandwin_260116.jpg
Marchand dominates 400 IM final in Austin

Watch Now

HLs: Harden's 30-point double-double powers LAC

January 16, 2026 11:07 PM
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden notched a 30-point double-double to power past the Toronto Raptors in overtime Friday night.

nbc_nba_clevsphi_260116.jpg
02:09
HLs: Tyson drops 39 points to push Cavs past 76ers
nbc_nba_nopvsind_260116.jpg
01:52
HLs: Huff’s season-high leads Pacers past Pelicans
nbc_roto_anthonyblack_260116.jpg
01:33
Will Black remain ‘excellent’ amid ORL injuries?
nbc_roto_lebronjames_260116.jpg
01:31
LeBron getting back to ‘incredible’ production
nbc_roto_domantas_260116.jpg
01:47
Can Sabonis live up to ADP with return from injury
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkseg_260116.jpg
04:54
How will Sengun match up against Gobert?
nbc_nba_enjoy_whosaysno_260116.jpg
09:50
Who says no?: Zion to the Bulls and more trades
nbc_bte_knicks_260116.jpg
02:17
How Knicks’ poor form shakes up futures bets
nbc_nba_bosvsmia_260115.jpg
01:55
HLs: Simons, Celtics come back to take down Heat
nbc_nba_offguardmcgradycarter_260115.jpg
06:48
Explaining the legacies of Carter and McGrady
nbc_nba_offguardjamorant_260115.jpg
05:14
When will Grizzlies end ‘toxic’ saga with Morant?
nbc_nba_blackdunk_260115.jpeg
33
Black throws down insane dunk over four defenders
nbc_roto_jonathankuminga_250115.jpg
01:34
Is there an opportunity out there for Kuminga?
nbc_roto_dariusgarland_250115.jpg
01:35
Who can Cavaliers lean on with Garland injured?
trae_new_mpx.jpg
01:32
What Young’s timeline means for Wizards in fantasy
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_250115.jpg
01:32
Mavs to be cautious with Flagg after ankle injury
nbc_nba_enjoy_nonplayoffteams_260115.jpg
09:56
Ranking trust in every current non-playoff team
nbc_nba_underappreciated_260115.jpg
09:46
Love, Watson making most of opportunities
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260115.jpg
04:57
Why LaMelo can exploit Lakers’ defense from deep
nbc_nba_enjoy_knickskings_260115.jpg
02:17
Monk has been bringing energy for Kings
hunter_mpx.jpg
05:06
Should Cavaliers make a move at trade deadline?
nbc_nba_mannixkuminga_250115.jpg
07:29
For GSW, the ‘well has been poisoned’ with Kuminga
nbc_roto_clutchplayer_260115.jpg
02:42
Thunder giving SGA ‘absurd’ usage in the clutch
nbc_roto_adavis_260114.jpg
01:36
Mavs’ Marshall is one to watch with Davis out
nbc_roto_clove_260114.jpg
01:36
Love emerges as ‘consistent’ bench piece for POR
nbc_roto_fwagner_260114.jpg
01:36
Fantasy implications of Wagner’s return to Magic
nbc_nba_enjoy_rumormill_260114.jpg
09:49
Morant’s trade situation mirrors Young’s with ATL
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockdown_260113.jpg
10:00
Lakers have a ‘role player problem’
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260114.jpg
04:43
Kawhi, Porter Jr. chasing another big performance
nbc_nba_enjoy_teamstockup_260114.jpg
10:01
Barnes fueling Raptors’ success alongside Ingram

Latest Clips

oly_swm400im_marchandwin_260116.jpg
09:50
Marchand dominates 400 IM final in Austin
oly_sww400im_mcintoshwin_260116.jpg
09:27
McIntosh cruises to 400m IM victory in Austin
oly_sww200f_weinsteinwin_260116.jpg
06:00
Weinstein emerges victorious in close 200m free
oly_swm200f_erisman_260116.jpg
05:36
Erisman stuns stacked 200m free field with win
oly_swm50br_mathiaswin_260116.jpg
04:20
Mathias earns second Austin win with 50m breast
oly_sww50br_ssmithwin_260116.jpg
04:03
Smith fends off Elendt in 50m breastroke final
oly_swm800f_wiffen_260116.jpg
12:18
Wiffen secures 800m freestyle victory in Austin
oly_fr_snowshow_goepperintv_full.jpg
11:35
Goepper punches Olympic ticket in new discipline
oly_frwmo_ikumahorishima_worldcup_waterville_260116.jpg
05:35
Horishima victorious in Freestyle Skiing WC moguls
oly_sb_snowshow_whiteintv_full.jpg
20:14
White previews Olympic snowboarding, Snow League
oly_frwmo_jakaraanthony_worldcup_waterville_260116.jpg
05:50
Anthony wins Freestyle Skiing WC moguls in N.H.
nbc_oht_discoverep3_260116.jpg
04:26
Heise: PWHL is ‘toughest, most exciting league’
nbc_roto_bichette_260116.jpg
02:26
How Bichette slots into Mets’ expected lineup
nbc_roto_patrickmahomes_260116.jpg
01:41
Mahomes targeting Week 1 return from torn ACL
nbc_roto_samdarnold_260116.jpg
01:19
Darnold ‘confident’ he will play against 49ers
nbc_smx_insidersdr_260116.jpg
20:13
Sexton, Prado headline chaos of Anaheim 1
nbc_roto_suarezbosv2_260116.jpg
02:11
What to expect from Suarez with reported BOS move
nbc_roto_tuckerladv2_260116.jpg
02:28
Does Tucker fill ‘gaping hole’ for LAD outfield?
DPS_divisional_260116.jpg
13:36
Simms: Oblique injuries are ‘annoying’ for QBs
nbc_bte_sbmvp_260116.jpg
02:05
Stafford, Allen among Super Bowl MVP favorites
nbc_bte_bestbets_260116.jpg
01:59
LAR, Walker top bets in Divisional Round games
nbc_dps_kyletuckerdodgers_260116.jpg
08:22
Tucker’s contract ‘good for LA, bad for baseball’
nbc_dps_collegebasketballscandal_260116.jpg
07:58
NCAA players charged in game-fixing scandal
caleb.jpg
07:15
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
07:18
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
09:00
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?
nbc_pft_divisionalround_260116.jpg
13:31
How will Darnold perform with questionable injury?
nbc_pft_lamarfuture_260116.jpg
04:31
Is this ‘the worst time’ for Ravens HC search?
nbc_pft_lamarraiders_260116.jpg
10:15
Could Jackson end up with the Raiders?
nbc_pft_johnsonlafleur_260116.jpg
07:48
Unpacking ‘rivalry’ between Johnson and LaFleur