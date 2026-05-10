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HLs: Brown hits 5 three-pointers as Storm rout Sun

May 10, 2026 04:12 PM
The Seattle Storm edged out a close win, 89-82, against the Connecticut Sun at the Sun's very last home opener. Storm's Lexie Brown had 17 points, while rookie Flau’jae Johnson had 16.

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