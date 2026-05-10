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Lowe Down: How close was Arsenal to losing title?
May 10, 2026 03:02 PM
Rebecca Lowe answers hop topic questions after Sunday's action of Matchweek 36 of the Premier League including Arsenal's title race with Man City, the relegation battle, and more.
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