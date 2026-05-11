 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfweek1_260511.jpg
SNF opens with Cowboys vs. Giants in 2026
nbc_pft_odellbeckhamjrgiants_260511.jpg
Would Beckham Jr. signing with Giants work?
nbc_pft_nflrefs_260511.jpg
Important of new NFL Referees Association CBA

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfweek1_260511.jpg
SNF opens with Cowboys vs. Giants in 2026
nbc_pft_odellbeckhamjrgiants_260511.jpg
Would Beckham Jr. signing with Giants work?
nbc_pft_nflrefs_260511.jpg
Important of new NFL Referees Association CBA

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jets ink Hall to three-year extension

May 11, 2026 08:47 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the New York Jets resigning running back Breece Hall to a three-year extension and outline Hall's impact on the offense.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_snfweek1_260511.jpg
09:41
SNF opens with Cowboys vs. Giants in 2026
nbc_pft_odellbeckhamjrgiants_260511.jpg
04:03
Would Beckham Jr. signing with Giants work?
nbc_pft_nflrefs_260511.jpg
04:36
Important of new NFL Referees Association CBA
nbc_pft_jeremiyahlove_260511.jpg
05:45
Love will be one of the best running backs in NFL
nbc_pft_davidnjokuchargers_260511.jpg
05:36
Njoku reportedly signs with Chargers
nbc_pft_justinherbert_260511.jpg
07:41
What’s next for Herbert to reach potential?
nbc_pft_mikemcdanieljustinherbert_260511.jpg
04:29
How does McDaniel get the most out of Herbert?
nbc_pft_rodgerspt2_260511.jpg
11:08
What is Rodgers waiting for to sign with Steelers?
nbc_pft_steelersscenarios_260511.jpg
07:07
Best and worst case scenarios for Steelers in AFC
nbc_pft_rodgers_260511.jpg
05:57
Recapping Rodgers’ timeline over the weekend
nbc_pft_openinggame_260511.jpg
03:24
Why the Bears should be in the opening game
nbc_pft_vrabelrussini_260511.jpg
03:21
Henderson calls out fake comment online
nbc_pft_streaming_260511.jpg
04:51
Concerns for streaming platforms getting NFL games
NFLschedule5-8.jpg
02:38
NFL says that schedule release is ‘almost here’
nbc_pft_juan_jennings_260508.jpg
06:05
Holley: Jennings fits Vikings’ scheme ‘perfectly’
VrabelPatsnew5-8.jpg
10:02
How does Russini situation impact Vrabel’s future?
nbc_pft_nflrefs_260508.jpg
05:44
Report: New details emerging on new CBA
GioLpoezNEW5-8.jpg
04:38
Former UNC quarterback Lopez critical of Belichick
belichick__424100.jpg
05:58
Analyzing Belichick’s lack of success at UNC
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelersdynamic_260508.jpg
06:40
What do latest developments mean for Rodgers, PIT?
nbc_pft_rodgersotherqbs_260508.jpg
10:38
Where does Rodgers rank among current QBs?
nbc_pft_rodgerspittvisit_260508.jpg
06:48
Report: Rodgers will visit PIT, expected to sign
nbc_pft_rodgersmoney_260508.jpg
07:24
Is money biggest factor between Rodgers, Steelers?
nbc_ffhh_sbpicks_260507.jpg
02:26
Early Super Bowl LXI Picks for 2026-27 season
nbc_ffhh_tightends_260507.jpg
04:03
Projecting rookie Sadiq, vets Andrews and Goedert
nbc_ffhh_dartshough_260507.jpg
01:45
Dart a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 2026
nbc_ffhh_notablewrmoves_260507.jpg
04:09
Fantasy impacts from expected Brown trade to NE
nbc_ffhh_carnelltate_260507.jpg
07:10
What to expect from rookie receivers Tate, Tyson
nbc_csu_watson_260507.jpg
04:36
Will Watson or Shedeur win Browns QB competition?
nbc_csu_travishunter_260507.jpg
08:37
Should Hunter be playing both sides of the ball?

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_lottoreaxmannix_260510.jpg
03:44
Wizards, Jazz, Bulls lead winners of draft lottery
nbc_nba_post_cavsanalysis_260510__303465.jpg
04:32
Harden, Cavs need urgency in Game 4 vs. Pistons
nbc_mlb_2mindetkc_260510.jpg
01:59
HLs: Tigers top Royals to snap five-game skid
nbc_nba_postgame_wolvesanalysis_260510.jpg
04:48
Analyzing Reid, Randle in Wolves’ Game 4 win
nbc_nba_postgame_mcdanielsintv_260510.jpg
03:22
What changed for McDaniels, Wolves with Wemby out?
digital_hit_mpx.jpg
01:33
Tigers aim to ‘stay afloat’ after snapping skid
nbc_nba_sasmin_v2_260510.jpg
01:59
HLs: Wolves fight back to even series with Spurs
nbc_nba_sasmin_digitalhit_260510.jpg
01:41
Edwards, Timberwolves not to be denied in Game 4
nbc_nba_postgame_antintv_260510.jpg
01:06
Edwards: ‘Small time plays win big time games’
nbc_mlb_workmanintv_260510.jpg
01:49
Workman reflects on path from AAA to first MLB HR
nbc_mlb_workmanhrv2_260510.jpg
01:17
Workman blasts pinch-hit HR in first AB as a Tiger
nbc_mlb_garciarbi_260510.jpg
44
Garcia drives in Caglianone to tie things up
Screenshot_2026-05-10_210152_copy.jpg
02:27
Wemby ejected in Game 4 after elbowing Reid
nbc_mlb_tigersinningtwo_260510.jpg
55
Tigers tag Cameron for three runs in big second
Screenshot_2026-05-10_200122_copy.jpg
01:12
Maria Taylor gets surprise Mother’s Day message
nbc_nba_pregame_knicksrecap_260510.jpg
03:45
Knicks put East on notice after sweeping 76ers
GettyImages-2275009511_copy.jpg
03:30
Wizards win No. 1 overall pick in NBA draft
nbc_pga_truist_finaldayv2_260510.jpg
06:53
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 4
nbc_wnba_nylwas_260510.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Liberty overcome the Mystics in OT
nbc_nas_watglen_260510.jpg
15:00
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nba_lottoreaxgl_260510.jpg
04:31
NBA draft lottery winners and disappointments
nbc_wnba_sunstorm_260510.jpg
01:59
HLs: Brown hits 5 three-pointers as Storm rout Sun
marlins_mpx.jpg
01:30
Marlins throw Nats off with pressure on basepaths
nbc_mlb_natsmarlins2min_260510.jpg
02:08
HLs: Marlins rally late to take series vs. Nats
nbc_mlb_mackint_260510.jpg
01:21
Rookie Mack has ‘all the confidence in the world’
nbc_mlb_morelrbi_260510.jpg
01:03
Marlins break through with Morel’s RBI single
nbc_pl_lowedown_260510.jpg
06:02
Lowe Down: How close was Arsenal to losing title?
nbc_pl_update_260510.jpg
09:12
PL Update: Arteta’s Arsenal survives v. West Ham
nbc_pl_whuars_260510.jpg
13:08
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Arsenal Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_whuvarnogoal_260510.jpg
05:16
West Ham denied extra-time equalizer by VAR