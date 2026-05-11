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Edwards: 'Small time plays win big time games'
May 10, 2026 10:32 PM
After his 36-point performance in Game 4 to lead Minnesota to victory, Anthony Edwards credited the Timberwolves' willingness to play hard and capitalizing to tie the series 2-2.
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