Dodgers vs Giants Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 11

The Los Angeles Dodgers (24-16) and San Francisco Giants (16-24) meet for the second series this season. San Francisco won the first series, 2-1, but these teams have been heading in different directions since April 23.

The Giants are coming off an extra innings win in the 12th versus the Pirates that sealed the series in favor of San Francisco. The Giants are 3-6 this month and 3-9 over the last 12 games. San Francisco has lost seven straight road games.

The Dodgers lost their last two games each to the Braves by a score of 7-2. Los Angeles’ offense only managed two hits in Sunday’s loss and turn to Roki Sasaki to pitch. The Dodgers are 2-4 this season when Sasaki pitches as they’ve totaled 12 runs in the four losses opposed to 20 in the two wins. Los Angeles is 7-8 since playing San Francisco.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Giants at Dodgers



Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Time: 10:10 PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Giants at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-194), San Francisco Giants (+59)

Spread: Giants +1.5 (-131), Dodgers -1.5 (+109)

Total: 9.5

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Dodgers



Monday’s pitching matchup (May 11): Roki Sasaki vs. Trevor McDonald



Dodgers: Roki Sasaki

2026 stats: 28.2 IP, 1-3, 5.97 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 26 Ks, 15 BB



Giants: Trevor McDonald

2026 Stats: 7.0 IP, 1-0, 1.29 ERA, 0.29 WHIP, 8 Ks, 0 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Giants’ Luis Arraez is hitting .310 with 45 hits and 56 total bases over 145 at-bats

is hitting .310 with 45 hits and 56 total bases over 145 at-bats The Giants’ Willy Adames is hitting .209 with 33 hits and 49 strikeouts over 158 at-bats

is hitting .209 with 33 hits and 49 strikeouts over 158 at-bats The Dodgers’ Andy Pages is hitting .333 with 49 hits and 84 total bases over 147 at-bats

is hitting .333 with 49 hits and 84 total bases over 147 at-bats The Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker is hitting .248 with 36 hits and 34 strikeouts over 145 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Dodgers



The Giants are 17-23 ATS this season

The Dodgers are 19-21 ATS this season

The Giants are 20-17-3 to the Under this season

The Dodgers are 22-18 to the Under this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Giants

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Dodgers and the Giants.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 9.5

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