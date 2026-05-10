Watch Now
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 4
Watch highlights from the fourth and final round of the PGA Tour's Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Up Next
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third and penultimate round of the PGA Tour's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 4
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 4
Watch the best moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the PGA Tour's Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina
Fleetwood happy with Round 1 performance at Truist
Fleetwood happy with Round 1 performance at Truist
Tommy Fleetwood reflects on his play at the conclusion of the first round of the PGA Tour's 2026 Truist Championship, saying he "played well" after finishing tied for 8th place at -4 heading into day two.
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 1
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights from the opening round of the PGA Tour's Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
Watch highlights from the opening round of the PGA Tour's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the PGA Tour's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
HLs: PGA Tour Cadillac Championship, Round 4
HLs: PGA Tour Cadillac Championship, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the PGA Tour's Cadillac Championship in Miami, Florida.