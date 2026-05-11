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SNF opens with Cowboys vs. Giants in 2026

May 11, 2026 09:27 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms live react to Sunday Night Football opening the 2026 season with the Dallas Cowboys heading to MetLife to play the New York Giants.

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