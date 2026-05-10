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Breaking News
Washington Wizards win No. 1 pick in NBA draft lottery
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NBA draft lottery winners and disappointments
May 10, 2026 04:38 PM
Grant Liffmann reacts to the results of the NBA draft lottery, including the Washington Wizards landing the No. 1 overall pick and the Indiana Pacers losing its pick to Los Angeles.
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