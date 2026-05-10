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Highlights: Liberty overcome the Mystics in OT
May 10, 2026 06:02 PM
The young Washington Mystics gave the Liberty everything they could handle, but New York ends the night on top in overtime with Marine Johannes' 25 points leading the way.
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