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Killorn, Sennecke get big goals in Ducks’ series-evening, 4-3 win over Golden Knights in Game 4

  
Published May 11, 2026 12:44 AM
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks

May 10, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier (61) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Colton Sissons (10) during the second period in game four of the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Corinne Votaw-Imagn Images

Corinne Votaw-Imagn Images

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Alex Killorn and rookie Beckett Sennecke had a goal and an assist apiece, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 4 on Sunday night to even their second-round series at two games apiece.

Ian Moore got his first career playoff goal, Cutter Gauthier contributed three assists and Mikael Granlund also scored for the upstart Ducks, who responded to their 6-2 blowout loss in Game 3 with a mature two-way performance in their first playoff run since 2018.

Lukas Dostal made 18 saves in a strong bounce-back effort after getting pulled from Game 3 for allowing three goals in his latest shaky first period, and his teammates provided more than enough offense to even the series.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Las Vegas, with Game 6 back in Anaheim on Thursday night.

Pavel Dorofeyev and Brett Howden scored for the Golden Knights, whose three-game road winning streak ended.

Carter Hart stopped 19 shots despite some shaky moments, while Mitch Marner had three assists in Game 4 following his hat trick in Game 3, giving him an NHL-leading and career-best 16 points in the postseason.

Anaheim scored two power-play goals in Game 4, ending the unit’s 0-for-11 skid and finally denting a Vegas penalty kill that allowed just one power-play goal in its first nine postseason games.

After Killorn scored a tiebreaking power-play goal late in the second period, Moore added one early in the third with his first playoff point.

Tomas Hertl scored for Vegas with 1:04 left while Hart was pulled for an extra attacker, but Anaheim held on.

Sennecke, the Ducks’ 20-year-old Calder Trophy finalist, opened the scoring with just the second power-play goal allowed by the Golden Knights in the entire postseason, ending a streak of 21 straight kills and the Ducks’ 0-for-11 start to the series on the power play.

Sennecke scored a goal in his third consecutive game, joining Sidney Crosby (2007) as the only players under 21 with a three-game postseason goal streak in the 21st century.

Howden scored his seventh goal of the postseason early in the second period off a slick setup from former Ducks draft pick William Karlsson.

But Killorn put the Ducks back ahead when his shot trickled through Hart late in the second period for his fourth goal of the postseason.

Vegas played without captain Mark Stone, who incurred an undisclosed injury in Game 3.

Anaheim shook up its lineup, inserting puck-moving defenseman Olen Zellweger for his playoff debut and his first game action since April 7. Moore and forward Mason McTavish also returned after healthy scratches.