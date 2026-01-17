Vaaks has 24 as Providence downs Creighton 93-88

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Stefan Vaaks scored 24 points as Providence beat Creighton 93-88 on Friday night.

Vaaks added seven assists for the Friars (9-9, 2-5 Big East Conference). Jamier Jones scored 18 points while shooting 8 of 16 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line and added 11 rebounds. Oswin Erhunmwunse shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Jasen Green led the way for the Bluejays (11-8, 5-3) with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Creighton also got 17 points and two steals from Josh Dix. Blake Harper also had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Jones scored 13 points in the first half and Providence went into the break trailing 46-45. Vaaks scored 15 points in the second half.