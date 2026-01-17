Vaaks has 24 as Providence downs Creighton 93-88

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game Three
Explaining why the WNBA and the WNBPA remain at odds in CBA talks
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
NCAA Basketball: Southern California at Minnesota
How to watch No. 5 Purdue vs. USC: TV, live stream info and storylines for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clevsphi_260116.jpg
HLs: Tyson drops 39 points to push Cavs past 76ers
nbc_nba_nopvsind_260116.jpg
HLs: Huff’s season-high leads Pacers past Pelicans
oly_swm400im_marchandwin_260116.jpg
Marchand dominates 400 IM final in Austin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces - Game Three
Explaining why the WNBA and the WNBPA remain at odds in CBA talks
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
NCAA Basketball: Southern California at Minnesota
How to watch No. 5 Purdue vs. USC: TV, live stream info and storylines for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clevsphi_260116.jpg
HLs: Tyson drops 39 points to push Cavs past 76ers
nbc_nba_nopvsind_260116.jpg
HLs: Huff’s season-high leads Pacers past Pelicans
oly_swm400im_marchandwin_260116.jpg
Marchand dominates 400 IM final in Austin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Vaaks has 24 as Providence downs Creighton 93-88

  
Published January 16, 2026 11:02 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Stefan Vaaks scored 24 points as Providence beat Creighton 93-88 on Friday night.

Vaaks added seven assists for the Friars (9-9, 2-5 Big East Conference). Jamier Jones scored 18 points while shooting 8 of 16 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line and added 11 rebounds. Oswin Erhunmwunse shot 6 of 9 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Jasen Green led the way for the Bluejays (11-8, 5-3) with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Creighton also got 17 points and two steals from Josh Dix. Blake Harper also had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Jones scored 13 points in the first half and Providence went into the break trailing 46-45. Vaaks scored 15 points in the second half.